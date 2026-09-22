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  • /'Sahil told us he was facing casteism': Parents demand arrest of IIT-B Professor Doolla, Director Kedare

'Sahil told us he was facing casteism': Parents demand arrest of IIT-B Professor Doolla, Director Kedare

The parents of deceased IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode alleged that he had told them about caste-based discrimination and urged authorities to ensure justice and take action against the professor named in the FIR.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 07:54 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 08:10 PM IST
'Sahil told us he was facing casteism': Parents demand arrest of IIT-B Professor Doolla, Director Kedare
Image Credit: Screengrab (Image Source: X/ANI)

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