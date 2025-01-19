Saif Ali Khan Assault Case: Attacker Sent To 5-Day Police Custody
Trending Photos
Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad taken from the Bandra Holiday Court in Mumbai. The Court has granted his 5-day police custody.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Saif Ali Khan Attack case | Accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad taken from the Bandra Holiday Court in Mumbai. The Court has granted his 5-day police custody. pic.twitter.com/BQoVyyRcSm— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2025
This is a developing story, details to follow....
