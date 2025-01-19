Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2845859https://zeenews.india.com/india/saif-ali-khan-assault-case-attacker-sent-to-5-day-police-custody-2845859.html
NewsIndia
SAIF ALI KHAN ASSAULT CASE

Saif Ali Khan Assault Case: Attacker Sent To 5-Day Police Custody

Saif Ali Khan Assault Case: Attacker Sent To 5-Day Police Custody

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2025, 02:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Saif Ali Khan Assault Case: Attacker Sent To 5-Day Police Custody (Photo:X/ANI)

Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad taken from the Bandra Holiday Court in Mumbai. The Court has granted his 5-day police custody.

This is a developing story, details to follow....

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK