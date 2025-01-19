Saif Ali Khan Attacker A Bangladeshi National, Entered India Illegally, Cops Reveal REAL Motive

Saif Ali Khan Attacker Arrested: In a major development in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident, Mumbai police said on Sunday that a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national who attacked the actor at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra has been arrested.

Further speaking to reporters about the arrest, a senior police official revealed that as per preliminary investigation, the man was unaware that he had entered a Bollywood star's house, and his intention was theft, as reported by news agency PTI. He said the attacker was apprehended from Hiranandani Estate on Ghodbandar Road, neighbouring Thane district.

The official said the man had changed his name, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, to Bijoy Das after entering India. He further said that the accused hails from Jhalokati in Bangladesh, and he had been living in Mumbai for more than five months, doing petty jobs.

Police are trying to collect the documents the accused used to enter India illegally. The actor was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by the intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday in a shocking attack that sent shockwaves across the film fraternity and raised intriguing questions about security, motive, and celebrity life.

Saif Ali Khan, 54, underwent emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital, where he was rushed following the incident that took place around 2:30 am at his apartment in the 'Satguru Sharan' building.

According to the hospital administration, the ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ actor was doing well and has been moved from the ICU to a normal room. The surgery, which involved removing a 2.5-inch-long blade, was successful, and while Saif is currently "out of danger," medical staff continue to monitor his condition closely.

The doctors who performed an emergency surgery on the actor had removed a 2.5-inch piece of a broken knife from his spine afterwards. If the knife had pierced 2 mm deeper, it could have caused a severe injury, the doctors had noted.

(With agency inputs)