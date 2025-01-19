Saif Ali Khan Attacker Arrested In Thane, Mumbai Cops To Produce Him In Court Today | 10 Points

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: In a major breakthrough in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, the Mumbai Police arrested a man from Thane in the wee hours of Sunday for allegedly attacking actor Saif Ali Khan in his house, police said.

According to an India Today report, the attacker was identified as Mohammad Alian alias BJ. He confessed to entering Saif Ali Khan’s house and committing the crime. Alian was brought to Bandra for questioning in connection with the case. He will be produced before the court for police remand this morning.

The arrested accused, who kept his name Vijay Das, was working as a waiter at a restaurant. He has confessed to having committed the crime, Mumbai Police said, as reported by news agency ANI.

He was arrested at a labour camp near a metro construction site at Hiranandani Estate in Thane, as per the India Today report. The officials of Vile Parle police station had achieved a breakthrough in making the arrest.

Khan was stabbed multiple times in his Bandra apartment in the early hours of Thursday. The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment after sustaining major injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

According to the hospital administration, Saif Ali Khan was doing well and has been moved from the ICU to a normal room. The surgery, which involved removing a 2.5-inch-long blade, was successful, and while Saif is currently "out of danger," medical staff continue to monitor his condition closely.

Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Here Are Top Updates

1. Police have recovered a piece of a broken knife from Saif Ali Khan's house during the probe of Thursday's attack on him by an intruder, an official said on Saturday night, as reported by news agency PTI. The actor was stabbed multiple times by the attacker during the robbery attempt at his 12th floor residence in `Satguru Sharan' building in upscale Bandra.

2. The doctors who performed an emergency surgery on the actor had removed a 2.5-inch piece of a broken knife from his spine afterwards. If the knife had pierced 2 mm deeper, it could have caused a severe injury, the doctors had noted. Police are looking for the remaining part of the knife, the official said.

3. The 54-year-old actor is recovering from his injuries, as per the doctors at Lilavati Hospital. A suspect was detained in connection with the incident earlier on Saturday at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh.

4. The suspect was detained at the Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh, officials said. According to PTI, the person, whose photo had been shared by Mumbai Police with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), was traveling by the Jnaneshwari Express, which runs between Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Kolkata Shalimar.

5. Aakash Kailash Kannojia, the detained man, was "still a suspect," Mumbai police said in a statement later, adding that further action will be taken after due verification.

6. Earlier on Friday, a carpenter had been held as he resembled the screengrab of the suspected assailant from the CCTV footage at the actor's building, but he was released later as he was found to have no link to the crime.

7. Mumbai Police, who had formed 30 teams to nab the assailant and recovered CCTV footage showing a suspect's face, informed RPF at Durg around 12:30 pm on Saturday that a suspect was travelling by the Jnaneswari Express.

8. RPF Durg alerted its counterpart at Rajnandgaon station (which comes before Durg on the Mumbai-Howrah route), but the suspect could not be located when the train halted there, an RPF official said. He was found in the front general compartment at Durg station.

9. He was made to talk to police officials in Mumbai through video call. He was presently kept at RPF Post Durg, and a Mumbai police team would be reaching Chhattisgarh soon, officials said.

10. On Friday, Mumbai Police had collected CCTV footage from a mobile shop in Dadar visited by the alleged suspect following the incident. "He purchased a pair of earphones for Rs 50," said Hasan, who works at the shop `Iqra,' speaking to PTI Videos.

(With agencies inputs)