Saif Ali Khan Attacker Was In Bandra Day After Incident; Maharashtra Minister Rules Out Underworld Link | 10 Points

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident: In the latest revelations in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident case, fresh visuals of the actor’s suspected attacker from a day after the incident surfaced in which he was seen wearing a blue shirt, according to media reports. In the first visual, the intruder was seen wearing a black t-shirt. He was seen near the Bandra railway station, which is not very far from the actor's home.

The fresh visual of the suspected attacker is from the morning after the attack, showing the suspect with his arms crossed, carrying a backpack, as per the reports. According to police, the suspect, who is yet to be caught, was in Bandra until 8 am the next morning following the attack. Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times by an intruder who entered his house in Bandra on Wednesday night. The actor is recovering after being stabbed in his neck, stomach, and back.

The first visual of the attacker was from inside the building in Bandra where Saif Ali Khan was attacked. In the visual, the attacker was seen climbing down the stairs with a quick glance at the CCTV installed. One thing that was common in both visuals was that the suspect was seen carrying a backpack.

Here Are 10 Updates

1. The intruder still remains at large despite more than 30 teams on the lookout for him on Friday, while Maharashtra Minister of State for Home (Urban) Yogesh Kadam ruled out an underworld link to the brutal attack. Briefing about the investigation, police said that the attacker was not working for any criminal gang and probably was not even aware whose house he had entered.

2. Police picked up a carpenter in connection with the attack on Khan (54) at his apartment in the wee hours of Thursday as he resembled the intruder and brought him to the Bandra police station for questioning on Friday morning but released him later. A senior police official clarified the man was not related to the attack on Khan, and no one has been arrested so far.

3. "The person detained in the morning has been released. He was picked up as he looked like the intruder captured in the CCTV footage. But he had an alibi that was verified by the police. Based on that, the detained person has been released. Our probe is still on. We are looking from all angles," said the senior official, as quoted by PTI. "This seems to be a stray incident. The alleged intruder was not working for any gang as per prima facie investigation. He probably was not even aware whose house he had entered," he added.

4. The official also said that more than 30 teams have been formed to track down and nab the attacker, who stabbed Khan in his 12th-floor apartment during a robbery attempt.

5. The attacker's face was captured in CCTV footage. The video showed the assailant, wearing a red scarf and carrying a backpack, scurrying down the stairs from the sixth floor of the 'Satguru Sharan' building, where Khan lives, at around 2:30 am.

6. Maharashtra Minister of State for Home (Urban) Yogesh Kadam said robbery was the motive behind the incident and clarified no underworld gang was involved in the knife attack. The Bollywood actor is recovering well at Lilavati Hospital, where he was taken after the brutal attack by an intruder in the early hours of Thursday that left him with multiple wounds, and is expected to be discharged in two to three days, doctors treating him said.

7. The actor, who suffered multiple stab injuries, including in his neck, underwent an emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital, where he was rushed in an autorickshaw. "We are observing his progress, and he is doing excellently well according to our expectations. As per his progress, we have advised him bed rest, and if he is comfortable, then in two to three days we will discharge him," said Dr. Nitin Dange, neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, as quoted by PTI.

8. He said a team of doctors checked on him and made him walk. "Khan had four main wounds, which were a little deep: two in the hand, one on the neck, and the most deep and dangerous was in the spine," said the neurosurgeon, who led the team of doctors who operated on the actor.

9. During surgery, the doctors removed a 2.5-inch knife fragment lodged in his spine. They noted that if the knife had gone just 2 mm deeper, it could have caused a severe injury. "So, we operated and removed it. But from there, the spinal fluid was leaking. Due to that repair, we are keeping him under observation. Today he is doing excellently. Wounds are healing, and he has no neurological deficit," Dr. Dange informed. His health parameters have improved, and he has been shifted from the ICU to a special room, he said.

10. The doctor said Khan was soaked in blood but walked into the hospital, also located in Bandra, "like a lion." "When sir Wali sahib (referring to Khan) came to the hospital, he was covered in blood, but he walked in like a lion with his small child, that is, his 6- to 7-year-old son, Taimur," Dr. Dange said.

Autorickshaw Driver, Who Took Saif To Hospital, Says Actor’s ‘Kurta Was Soaked In Blood’

Meanwhile, autorickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana, in whose vehicle the actor was rushed to the hospital, is hogging media limelight and is being hailed as a hero.

Rana said he was not aware that the passenger with the blood-soaked ‘kurta’ he ferried to Lilavati Hospital was popular actor Khan, a Padma Shri awardee. “It was only when we reached the hospital gate that he called the guard to fetch a stretcher, saying he was Saif Ali Khan,” he told reporters.

Rana said when he was passing by the building where the actor stayed, a woman and a few others asked him to stop the rickshaw. “Then the person whose white kurta was soaked in blood got in the auto. I noticed he had neck and back injuries, but did not notice the hand injury,” he said.

“He (Saif) walked into the auto. There was a seven or eight-year-old boy who also boarded the rickshaw,” he said when asked if the actor’s son Taimur accompanied him to the hospital. “When we reached the hospital, he called out to the guard at the gate and told him, 'Please bring a stretcher. I am Saif Ali Khan',” he said.