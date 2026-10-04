/Saint Premanand Maharaj under threat from his own people? Please to CM Yogi seeks more security

“One group consists of genuine saints, while the other comprises of people posing as saints. The genuine saints are staying with Premanand Maharaj on the banks of the Yamuna, around 20 kilometres from the ashram, where they are engaged in prayer, spiritual practice and penance. The other group has been infiltrated by elements involved in land grabbing and crimes against children. They have taken control of around 15 small and large ashrams associated with Premanand Maharaj,” he said.