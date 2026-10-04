/Saint Premanand Maharaj under threat from his own people? Please to CM Yogi seeks more security

New Delhi: The demand for tighter security around spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj has come up after Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas President Dinesh Sharma wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He has alleged that two groups are operating around the ashram in Mathura and claimed that people involved in land and other criminal activities could pose a threat to the saint.
He has asked the chief minister to ensure Premanand’s security and investigate the activities of people he has accused of controlling several smaller ashrams associated with the spiritual leader. The allegations were made days after the death of saint’s disciple Deepak Lodhi, also known as Rasik Dulari Sharan, in Vrindavan. The police are investigating the circumstances of the death.
Speaking to IANS, Sharma said he had written to the chief minister because he believed Premanand Maharaj could face a threat to his life. He claimed that two groups had emerged around the ashram.
“One group consists of genuine saints, while the other comprises of people posing as saints. The genuine saints are staying with Premanand Maharaj on the banks of the Yamuna, around 20 kilometres from the ashram, where they are engaged in prayer, spiritual practice and penance. The other group has been infiltrated by elements involved in land grabbing and crimes against children. They have taken control of around 15 small and large ashrams associated with Premanand Maharaj,” he said.
He alleged that people involved in land and child-related criminal activities had entered the second group and taken control of around 15 small and large ashrams associated with the saint. He also alleged that the group had acquired large properties by selling land in the Yamuna floodplain.
He said the alleged group could try to harm Premanand Maharaj and called for an investigation into its activities. Sharma also appealed to the chief minister to provide security to the spiritual leader.
“Our chief minister is the protector of saints, he is a very good chief minister. We have faith that he will definitely provide security to Maharaj,” he said.
He also referred to the saint’s large following. He said the spiritual leader has millions of followers and has guided many Sanatan Hindus through his teachings.
Sharma further alleged that incidents of misbehavior had increased around the ashram. He accused the group he referred to as the “mafia” of sending people into crowds and creating trouble.
“This mafia group sends its people into crowds and gets them to indulge in hooliganism. Saints are being killed and children are going missing. All this is being done by this mafia group,” he alleged.
These are allegations made by Sharma, and there is no public evidence establishing the claims against any specific group or individual. The demand for security and an investigation comes as police continue to investigate several developments involving people associated with the ashram.
A recent case involved 17-year-old disciple Anuj Chaudhary, who had gone missing after taking initiation from Premanand Maharaj in July. He was later traced to another ashram in the Barsana area of Mathura after his family protested and police intervened.
Deepak Lodhi alias Rasik Dulari Sharan was a 25-year-old disciple associated with Premanand Maharaj. He was from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. The police said he fell from the fourth floor of Guru Kripa Kunj in Vrindavan on September 25 and suffered severe injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The police initially suspected suicide. CCTV footage later showed him leaving his room, reaching the fourth-floor terrace and falling from the building. A new clip, which came to fore, on October 2 showed him sitting on the rooftop for around 11 seconds before getting up and jumping. Another disciple could be seen moving towards the terrace shortly before the fall. The police have been probing the footage and questioning people who were staying in the building.
The investigation has also looked into an injury to Lodhi’s private part and a grinder recovered from his room. The police are checking forensic evidence from the object and examining digital material from his phone. Reports said investigators were looking into deleted chats, videos and other data that could help establish what happened before the fall.
The police probe into his death and the allegations made by Sharma are separate matters. At present, there is no established evidence connecting the two.
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