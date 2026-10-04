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Saint Premanand Maharaj under threat from his own people? Please to CM Yogi seeks more security

Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas President Dinesh Sharma has alleged that two groups are operating around the ashram in Mathura and claimed that people involved in land and other criminal activities could pose a threat to the saint.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 09:25 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 09:25 PM IST
Saint Premanand Maharaj under threat from his own people? Please to CM Yogi seeks more security
Image Credit: Premanand Maharaj. (Photo: Meta)

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