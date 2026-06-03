Sajad Lone tears into Omar Abdullah, calls Delhi protest plan a 'damp squib'

Srinagar: Peoples Conference president and Handwara MLA Sajad Gani Lone on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the National Conference (NC) government, dismissing Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's much-publicised "bombshell" announcement as an anti-climax that had left many people in Jammu and Kashmir underwhelmed. He said the outcome of the much-discussed meeting fell far short of expectations and amounted to little more than a protest plan.

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Sajad Lone questions NC's 'bombshell'

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Lone said around 48 MLAs and senior party leaders had gathered in a wildlife zone for a meeting that many expected would produce a major political announcement.

According to him, the gathering ended with a decision to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, which he described as an uninspiring outcome.

"I can understand protest. But where is the bombshell?" Lone asked.

"I had thought CM sahib would do something innovative. Something that would shake the corridors of power in Delhi. That would have actually qualified as a bombshell."

Calls Delhi protest a 'chocolate tantrum'

The Peoples Conference chief said the ruling party's strategy amounted to what he called a "chocolate way of throwing a tantrum".

He said the protest would involve politicians marching to Jantar Mantar in an orderly manner with security cover, media attention and support from national political figures.

"CM sahib is the most uncreative person I have come across," Lone said.

"What a damp squib. What an underwhelming outcome of so grand a threat."

Alleges attempt to divert attention

Lone accused the National Conference of using the episode to divert public attention from governance issues and election promises.

"Yet another attempt to divert attention from the lies of the election manifesto. Yet another attempt at sob stories," he said.

He also criticised what he described as political immaturity within the ruling party.

"Someone has to finally, even if reluctantly, grow up and stop being a baby," he remarked.

Lone added that "the joke is yet again on the Kashmiri who voted for them."

Suggests Assembly resolution on statehood

While criticising the NC's approach, Lone also proposed an alternative course of action.

He urged the government to immediately convene a session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and pass a formal resolution demanding the restoration of statehood.

"Pass a resolution for statehood in the Assembly," Lone said.

"Send it to Parliament. Send it to the Chief Ministers of every state in India."

Calls for broader political support

Lone also called on the Speaker of the Assembly to allow the resolution to be passed without procedural hurdles.

He urged the government to build wider political support for the restoration of statehood by engaging with leaders and governments across the country.

The remarks come amid an intensifying political debate in Jammu and Kashmir over the National Conference's strategy to seek the restoration of statehood and constitutional rights for the Union Territory.

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