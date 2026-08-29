/Sajjan Kumar row: BJP summons 3 MPs over condolence visit after Congress backlash

“Strongly condemn the visit of 3 MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and Yogender Chandolia to mass murderer Sajjan Kumar's residence to offer condolences on his death. This is when the BJP has always supported our quest for justice against these culprits and supported us in ensuring that he stays in jail. Sympathy should be reserved for victims and their families-many of whom live the horror of those days even till now. I call for the boycott of these 3 MPs,” Phoolka wrote on X.