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Sajjan Kumar row: BJP summons 3 MPs over condolence visit after Congress backlash

The development comes days after Congress leader Deepender Hooda faced criticism from within his own party for condoling Kumar's death. The latest controversy has now put the BJP on the defensive, particularly in the run-up to the Punjab Assembly elections, where the legacy of the 1984 riots remains a sensitive political issue.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 04:32 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 04:32 PM IST
Sajjan Kumar row: BJP summons 3 MPs over condolence visit after Congress backlash
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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