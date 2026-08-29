/Sajjan Kumar row: BJP summons 3 MPs over condolence visit after Congress backlash

The controversy surrounding the death of 1984 anti-Sikh riots convict Sajjan Kumar has taken a fresh political turn, with three BJP MPs facing criticism for visiting his residence to offer condolences. The BJP has summoned West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and North-West Delhi MP Yogender Chandoliya over their visit. BJP chief Nitin Nabin said the MPs “shouldn't have gone”.
According to the NDTV report, the development comes days after Congress leader Deepender Hooda faced criticism from within his own party for condoling Kumar's death. The latest controversy has now put the BJP on the defensive, particularly in the run-up to the Punjab Assembly elections, where the legacy of the 1984 riots remains a sensitive political issue.
Kumar, 80, died earlier this month while serving a life sentence for his role in the killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He had been suffering from health problems, including high blood pressure and Parkinson's disease.
Sajjan Kumar was a former Congress MP who represented the Outer Delhi constituency after winning the Lok Sabha election in 1980. Despite the 1984 riots, he was elected to Parliament twice more on a Congress ticket, in 1991 and 2004.
In 2010, Kumar was charged with murder, rioting, criminal conspiracy, and inciting violence during the riots. Witnesses alleged that he had delivered inflammatory speeches and distributed Rs 100 and liquor among rioters.
In 2018, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the 1984 violence. In 2025, a Delhi court convicted him in another case involving the killing of Jaswant Singh and his son, Tarundeep Singh, on November 1, 1984.
Kumar's death has continued to stir strong reactions, particularly in Punjab, where memories of the 1984 violence remain deeply sensitive.
Several Congress leaders, including former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, had criticised Hooda for his remarks following Kumar's death.
The BJP had also attacked Kumar and Hooda. However, the visit by its own MPs has now given the party's political rivals an opportunity to question its position on the riots.
AAP leader Baltej Pannu said the presence of the three BJP MPs at Kumar's final bhog had exposed the party's “real face”.
“Now the real face of the BJP has also come to the fore. On the occasion of Sajjan Kumar's final bhog, three BJP Members of Parliament were present. These included West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, South Delhi MP Rambir Singh Bidhuri, and Northwest Delhi MP Yogender Chandolia,” Pannu said.
Delhi AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj also targeted the MPs on social media.
“The hearts of BJP MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Yogendra Chandolia, and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri still beat for convicted 1984 Sikh riots killer Sajjan Kumar,” he wrote on X.
The MPs also faced criticism from BJP leader HS Phoolka, who fought a long legal battle in the 1984 Sikh riots cases.
“Strongly condemn the visit of 3 MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and Yogender Chandolia to mass murderer Sajjan Kumar's residence to offer condolences on his death. This is when the BJP has always supported our quest for justice against these culprits and supported us in ensuring that he stays in jail. Sympathy should be reserved for victims and their families-many of whom live the horror of those days even till now. I call for the boycott of these 3 MPs,” Phoolka wrote on X.
With the BJP leadership now seeking an explanation from the three MPs, the controversy has moved beyond Kumar's former political affiliation and into the BJP's own ranks, bringing the painful legacy of the 1984 riots back into the political spotlight.
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