Saket building collapse: How a nearby kitchen became a deathtrap for four students in South Delhi | EXPLAINED

Saket building collapse: A four-story building collapse that took place in Saturday evening has caused four deaths and ten injuries in the expensive residential area of South Delhi's Saket locality. By Sunday morning, teams involved in the process of disaster relief management have managed to extract 14 individuals buried underneath mountains of metal and concrete.

The patients were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors found four of them dead upon admission. Search efforts are still ongoing in order to retrieve a few other people believed to be trapped under the rubble.

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Massive collapse of building kills students dining in nearby location

According to the local police, the vast majority of casualties and injured persons were young medical students. Moreover, a series of tragic events were further aggravated by the fact that a neighboring structure fell down as well. Most of those who were killed had gathered inside a student kitchen arranged in an adjoining plot as a result of the collapse of the primary building, which resulted in the fall of an enormous amount of heavy debris right on top of diners' heads.

VIDEO | Delhi: As many as 12 people were rescued and one person died after a three-storey commercial building collapsed near Saket Metro Station on Saturday evening. Updated visuals show rescue teams continuing search and debris clearance operations at the site.



(Full video… pic.twitter.com/spGe2slRvG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 31, 2026

Identified dead among them is Ravi, aged 26 years old. Those wounded, receiving medical attention, are:

Tarun Kumar, 26 years from Gurugram

Saika Khan, 27 years old, from Bihar

Neelam Yadav, 25 years, Aditya Sharma, 24 years, and Aastha, 25 years old all residing at nearby Saidullajab

Ksitij Pratap, 25 years, from Noida

Anuj Dikshit, 25 years, and Vishal, 24 years, all from Saket

Suspected unauthorised building construction; property owner summoned for interrogation

The collapsed building was a commercial property comprising several private office spaces spread across the first and second floors. Notably, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) authorities confirmed that this structure had a fifth floor illegally constructed during the time of collapse.

In light of early investigations, police have confirmed registration of a case via FIR. The commercial property owner has been located and has been summoned for interrogation by concerned law enforcement agencies.

Multiagency search and rescue operations conducted on a 'war footing'

Immediately after the disaster happened Saturday evening, a massive rescue mission was launched involving DFS, NDRF, DDMA, Delhi Police, and neighbouring community members. A total of twelve people, trapped inside the collapsed structure, were rescued in the initial few hours.

A statement was released by the chief minister, Rekha Gupta, closely monitoring the development and assuring people that all efforts are being made to clear up the rubble at a safe level near the Saket Metro station.

Deeply concerned by the building collapse incident near Saket Metro Station.



Teams from NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, DDMA, MCD, CATS and Civil Defence are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing. Every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those… — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) May 30, 2026

"Teams from NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, DDMA, MCD, CATS, and Civil Defence are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing," stated Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in an X post.

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