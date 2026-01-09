Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3004867https://zeenews.india.com/india/saket-court-staffer-jumps-to-death-citing-work-pressure-3004867.html
NewsIndiaSaket Court Staffer Jumps To Death Citing Work Pressure
DELHI SAKET COURT NEWS

Saket Court Staffer Jumps To Death Citing Work Pressure

A Saket District Court staffer commited suicide after jumping from a building at court premisis on Friday morning citing 'work pressure'.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 02:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Saket Court Staffer Jumps To Death Citing Work PressureFile Photo ANI

A Delhi Saket Court complex staff Ahalmad, jumped to death from a building in court premises on Friday, citing intense ‘work pressure’ in a suicide note.

The incident occurred at around 10 AM on Friday, when Ahlmad (record-keeper) Harish, a staff member at Saket District Court, jumped from a building in the Saket District Court complex, leaving behind a suicide note.

The staffer later succumbed to his injuries, according to the initial police investigation into the matter. Police have recovered a suicide note.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The victim has been identified as Harish Singh Mahar, aged 35, worked at the Saket district court since 2010 and was currently employed in a digital traffic court. According to the Indian Express.

Anil Basoya, Secretary of Saket Court, revealed about the matter, saying that around 10 AM, court staff Ahalmad Harish jumped from a floor, now in serious condition and unlikely to survive. “He has written a suicide note according to which the reason is work pressure... The entire BAR association is also with the court staff... We are here to demand justice for Harish...", quotes ANI.

According to the suicide note recovered, Harish reportedly wrote that he doesn't blame anyone for his decision, citing ‘overwhelming work pressure’, "I believed I would overcome this, but I failed. I am 60% handicapped… this job is very tough for me and I succumbed to the pressure.”
While the police investigate all the aspects of the incident, Saket Court staff members have staged a sit-in protest, chanting the slogan ‘justice for Harish’.

Also Read: Delhi Court Frames Charges Against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi And Others In Land-For-Jobs Case

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Anvesha Satellite
Defence Satellite Anvesha Launches January Twelve
Jammu Kashmir cold wave
Severe Cold Wave Freezes Dal Lake As J-K, Ladakh Reel Under Sub-Zero Temps
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result 09-01-2026 Suvarna Keralam SK-35 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
Iran Protests 2026
Iran Anti-Khamenei Protests Escalate: 10 Key Points On Nationwide Unrest
men jeans
Men’s Jeans to Grab in the Grand Garage Edition Sale
I-PAC raids West Bengal
Full Story Of The Coal Smuggling Case, Hawala Links, And Calcutta HC Battle
men winter jackets
Grand Garage Edition Sale Steals: Men’s Jackets That Upgrade Your Style
snap result 2025
Snap Result 2025 OUT At snaptest.org: Check How To Download SIU MBA Scorecard
BMC Election 2026
BMC Elections 2026 LIVE: 3-Year Wait Ends, BJP vs Shiv Sena vs Congress
protest
TMC MPs protest outside Amit Shah’s Office After ED Raids, Back Mamata Banerje