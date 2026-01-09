Saket Court Staffer Jumps To Death Citing Work Pressure

A Delhi Saket Court complex staff Ahalmad, jumped to death from a building in court premises on Friday, citing intense ‘work pressure’ in a suicide note.

The incident occurred at around 10 AM on Friday, when Ahlmad (record-keeper) Harish, a staff member at Saket District Court, jumped from a building in the Saket District Court complex, leaving behind a suicide note.

The staffer later succumbed to his injuries, according to the initial police investigation into the matter. Police have recovered a suicide note.

The victim has been identified as Harish Singh Mahar, aged 35, worked at the Saket district court since 2010 and was currently employed in a digital traffic court. According to the Indian Express.

Anil Basoya, Secretary of Saket Court, revealed about the matter, saying that around 10 AM, court staff Ahalmad Harish jumped from a floor, now in serious condition and unlikely to survive. “He has written a suicide note according to which the reason is work pressure... The entire BAR association is also with the court staff... We are here to demand justice for Harish...", quotes ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: A protest was held outside the court after a court staff member committed suicide by jumping from a building in the Saket court complex. The protestors raised the slogan 'Justice for Harish'.



According to the suicide note recovered, Harish reportedly wrote that he doesn't blame anyone for his decision, citing ‘overwhelming work pressure’, "I believed I would overcome this, but I failed. I am 60% handicapped… this job is very tough for me and I succumbed to the pressure.”

While the police investigate all the aspects of the incident, Saket Court staff members have staged a sit-in protest, chanting the slogan ‘justice for Harish’.



