Who Is Sakshi Shrivas? Meet The IIT-Grad And Ex-Google Engineer Caught In A Deceptive 'MMS Leak' Viral Hoax

Sakshi Shrivas and Justin D'Cruz, a reality television duo and finalists of Splitsvilla X4, are the latest to fall prey to a deceptive viral marketing. Sometime in early 2026, a video started doing the rounds on various social networking sites featuring the finalists of Splitsvilla X4 in a 'compromising' or 'shirtless' manner, accompanied by the caption 'Leaked MMS.'

But, on further scrutiny, the video is anything but a private leak, as it is actually a carefully cut clip from one of the couple's old YouTube vlog videos.

The contentious video featured a bare-chested Justin having a conversation with Sakshi. Sensationalized reporting of the video has been circulating the clip with warnings for viewers to "DM for full link" for increasing engagement and followers.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Verdict

The couple has officially commented on the rumors on Instagram. They clarified that the video has been taken from a publicly available lifestyle YouTube video. Malicious users removed the context of the video to make it seem scandalous.

"This is fake and misleading," Justin stated. "People are using clips from our own vlogs to create fake narratives for cheap engagement."

Who Is Sakshi Shrivas? From IIIT Graduate To Google Engineer

Sakshi Shrivas (25) is widely regarded as an inspiration for women in STEM. Beyond her reality TV fame, she boasts an impressive academic and professional pedigree:

Education: A B.Tech graduate in Information Technology from IIIT Lucknow (Batch of 2016-2020).

Tech Career: She has worked as a Software Engineer at global giants like Google, LinkedIn, and Blinkit, specializing in Java and C++.

Stardom: She shot to fame in 2022 as a contestant on MTV Splitsvilla X4, where she finished as the first runner-up.

Social Media: A massive influencer with millions of followers, she received the YouTube Silver Play Button in 2023 for her dance and lifestyle content.

The Love Story: Sakshi And Justin's Journey

The duo met on the sets of Splitsvilla X4 in 2022. Their chemistry, rooted in their shared passion for dance and emotional transparency, made them a fan-favorite "power couple." Unlike many reality show romances, their relationship transitioned into real life. They frequently collaborate on vlogs and remain one of the most stable couples from the franchise.

The Rise Of Fake Celebrity Content

This incident mirrors recent cases, such as the fake videos involving creator Payal Gaming, where AI or deceptive editing is used to harass public figures. Experts warn that these "leaks" are often clickbait schemes designed to lure users into Telegram groups or scam websites.

ALSO READ | 'Sir Sir Please': Unraveling The Controversial MMS Mystery And Debunking All Claims Connected To It