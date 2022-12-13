Sale of govt land on fake sale deed: 19 LDA officials booked in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has lodged four FIRs against 19 people, including three clerks, over alleged fake sale deed of government land in Gomti Nagar here. The four properties are worth over Rs 3 crore. The FIR has been lodged by Additional Secretary, LDA, Madhvesh Kumar against the accused clerks, identified as Ramanand Ram, Alok Nath and Kuldeep Kumar.

The other accused include Ritu Agrawal, Girja Prasad Yadav, Vijay Kumar, Shesh Mani, Tara Devi, Neeraj Singh, Indrajit Kumar, Shiv Kumar, Mohammad Wasim, Hari Bahadur Singh, Vijay Pal Singh, Vinay Singh, Santram Maurya, Jeet Bahadur, Nitin Katiyar, and Bhagwati Prasad.

All have been booked under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating by personation, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, forgery of valuable security, forgery for the purpose of cheating and other charges.

According to officials, the three clerks, in connivance with property dealers, sold government land to people who needed to build their house. "Properties were sold at rates cheaper than the circle rate. The clerks not only helped in preparing fake documents but also updated the LDA online system with fake documents," the official said. An internal inquiry has been set up against the clerk for departmental action.