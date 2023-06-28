Salient features of Sabko Shiksha, Achhi Shiksha for Eklavya Model Residential Schools

Sabko Shiksha, Achhi Shiksha for Eklavya Model Residential Schools is a scheme by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to offer quality education and holistic development to the tribal students in remote areas of India.

Here are the salient features of this scheme:

It aims to establish 740 Eklavya Model Residential Schools across the country by 2022, with a capacity of 480 students each, serving students from Class VI to XII1. The schools follow the CBSE curriculum and offer facilities for sports, arts, culture, and skill development.

It also assists the establishment of Eklavya Model Day Boarding Schools and Centre of Excellence for Sports in tribal regions with high ST population. These schools and centres will provide additional scope for ST students seeking to access school education without residential facility, and specialized training and facilities for sports.

It offers training, mentoring, financial assistance, and market linkages to tribal entrepreneurs through the Tribal Welfare and Entrepreneurship Program.

The program also intends to create a Centre of Excellence for tribal entrepreneurship that will enable research, innovation, and policy advocacy.

It also creates Tribal Entrepreneurship Development Institutes (TEDIs) in various states to offer skill development, capacity building, and entrepreneurship education to tribal youth. The TEDIs also provide incubation and mentoring services to tribal start-ups and enterprises.