/Salim Dola built Rs 100 crore assets in Dubai, Turkey using drug money: Mumbai Crime Branch

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Crime Branch suspects that notorious drug smuggler Salim Dola, considered a close associate of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and who built an extensive range of assets in Turkey and Dubai, is attempting to mislead investigators during interrogation. Following the completion of questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Dola, who was arrested in Turkey and brought to India, is now being interrogated by various units of the Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with multiple cases.