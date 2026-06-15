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  • /Salim Dola built Rs 100 crore assets in Dubai, Turkey using drug money: Mumbai Crime Branch

Salim Dola built Rs 100 crore assets in Dubai, Turkey using drug money: Mumbai Crime Branch

According to Crime Branch officials, Dola significantly expanded his alleged drug trafficking operations and network in Mumbai after the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Published: Jun 15, 2026, 03:24 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 03:24 PM IST
Salim Dola built Rs 100 crore assets in Dubai, Turkey using drug money: Mumbai Crime Branch
Image Credit: Image: IANS

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