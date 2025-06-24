‘Salute People Of Iran…’: Mehbooba Mufti Welcomes Israel-Iran Ceasefire

Israel-Iran Conflict: Welcoming the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, Mehbooba Mufti, president of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), stated that the ceasefire is a significant development, calling it good news for the entire world.

Mufti said the war has propelled Iran to the leadership role of the Muslim world. Mufti praised the resilience of Iran’s leadership, military, and people, asserting that their determination in the face of limited advanced weaponry forced the United States and Israel to negotiate.

She added, “I salute the people of Iran for the sentiment with which they fought this war and brought the US and Israel to their knees.”

Mufti’s remarks included sharp criticism of US President Donald Trump, whom she accused of hypocrisy and creating global chaos.

She claimed that Trump’s announcement of the ceasefire was undermined by his unpredictable behavior. She further accused the US of historically instigating conflicts, including between India and Pakistan, and she labeled Israel a “villain country” for its actions in Palestine, reflecting her long-standing criticism of Israel’s policies.

She also mocked Pakistan’s nomination of Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, calling it ironic given his role in escalating tensions.

Mufti referenced India’s historical support for Palestine, expressing disappointment in what she described as India’s recent shift away from its moral stance and its growing alignment with Israel, which she linked to weakened ties with Iran.

Mufti said that Iran conditioned the ceasefire, asked Israel to halt its attacks, and then the US had to engage Qatar as a mediator to facilitate the agreement, which shows the power of Iran. But she criticised the silence of other Muslim-majority countries, particularly the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), for failing to support Iran during the conflict. In contrast, she praised Russia and China for backing Iran, suggesting their support strengthened Iran’s position.

The ceasefire followed a period of intense hostilities, with Israel launching strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites and Iran retaliating with missile attacks.