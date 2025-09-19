Sam Pitroda Clarifies After Row Over His 'Felt At Home In Pakistan' Remark; Says...

Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) chief Sam Pitroda sparked a row on Friday, over finding ‘striking similarity’ between people of India and neighbouring nations, including Pakistan and Bangladesh. Following strong reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he has issued a clarification over his “at home” statement and said that he wanted to emphasize "shared history and people-to-people bonds" and did not intend to "ignore" conflict or challenges that India faces from terror and geopolitical tensions.

Rahul Gandhi’s close aide, Sam Pitroda, triggered a controversy over “at home” remarks and also advocating for ‘neighbourhood diplomacy’ with troubled nations. Sharing his clarification on X, he said that he intended to call attention to concerns about the electoral process, the importance of civil society and youth, and India's role - both in the neighborhood and globally.

"In light of recent discussions, I wish to clarify my remarks and put them in the full context of my IANS/AP7AM interview. My intention has always been to call attention to the realities we face: concerns about the electoral process, the importance of civil society and youth, and India's role - both in its neighborhood and globally.

When I said that I often felt 'at home' visiting neighboring countries, or that culturally and socially we share roots, I meant to emphasize shared history and people-to-people bonds not to ignore pain, conflict, or the grave challenges we face from terror and geopolitical tensions," his statement read.

According to IANS, Sam Pitroda had also dismissed the BJP’s narrative of India as "Vishwaguru", calling it mere propaganda. Adding clarification over this, he added in his statement that he aimed to caution against overconfidence in "image over substance".

"Likewise, when I challenged the "Vishwaguru" narrative and said that it's a myth that India is always on everyone's mind, I was cautioning against overconfidence in image over substance. Foreign policy must be based on real influence, mutual trust, peace, and regional stability - not bravado or optics," the statement added.

"We need to defend democracy: ensuring free, fair elections; strengthening institutions; empowering youth; protecting minority rights; resisting polarization. These are not partisan issues - they go to the heart of what and who we are as a nation," it continued.

Sam Pitroda, in his clarification statement, also stated, "If my words have caused confusion or hurt, I want to clarify that my aim was never to belittle anyone's suffering or undermine legitimate concerns but to foster honest conversation, empathy, and a more grounded and responsible approach to how India sees itself - and is seen - by others."

Sam Pitroda, a Gandhi family loyalist, in an exclusive talk with IANS, had called upon the government to prioritize India's neighbourhood in its foreign policy.

Pitroda had also said, “I've been to Pakistan, and I must tell you, I felt at home. I've been to Bangladesh, I've been to Nepal, and I feel at home. I don't feel like I'm in a foreign country."

Sam Pitroda rose to prominence in the 1980s as a technocrat close to then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He has long been a trusted adviser to the Gandhi family.

BJP's Reaction To Sam Pitroda's Remarks

BJP spokespersons took umbrage at Sam Pitroda's remarks and termed them a 'grave insult to our Armed Forces as well as the 140 crore Indians'.

Pradeep Bhandari, in a press conference, lambasted Pitroda, stating, “A Gandhi family loyalist says that terror nation Pakistan feels like a home to him. This is a grave insult to our soldiers and 140 crore Indians."

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala slammed Pitroda and Congress leadership for giving a clean chit to Pakistan despite clinching evidence of its involvement in the 26/11 attacks, Pulwama, and Pahalgam terror attacks.

(with IANS inputs)