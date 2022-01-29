Samajwadi cap is painted with the blood of Ram Bhakts: Yogi Adityanath in Baghpat

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday (January 29) blamed the Samajwadi Party’s rule in the state for the killing of hundreds of Hindus during the Muzaffarnagar riots and said that the red Samajwadi cap is actually painted with the blood of Ram Bhakts. Adityanath made the statements during a campaign rally in Baghpat.

“More than 60 Hindus were killed and over 1500 Hindus were put behind bars during in Muzaffarnagar riots... This is the identity of the Samajwadi Party. Their cap is painted with the blood of innocent Ram Bhakts,” ANI quoted Adityanath as saying.

The BJP leader also talked about his opponents issuing tickets to criminals.

“There is a competition between SP and BSP to give tickets to the biggest criminal. If these criminals become MLA, they will produce guns, not flowers and there is only one way to treat them: JCB and bulldozer,” said Adityanath.

The chief minister also addressed the issue of women safety during the rally and blamed the previous Samajwadi Party regime for not providing enough security to women.

“How was the (law and order) situation before 2017? Women safety was in danger, so much so that girls could not go to school and Mulayam Singh Ji would say: boys make mistakes. Their sympathy is not with women and youth,” asked Adityanath.

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda conducted a door-to-door campaign at Bareilly.

All the 403 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh will go into the polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

