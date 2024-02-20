Samajwadi Party Drops Dharmendra Yadav, Fields Shivpal From Badayun In 3rd List Of Candidates

New Delhi: The Samajwadi Party (SP) has released its third list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The list includes the names of five candidates. The party has announced its candidates for important seats like Badayun, Kairana, and Bareilly. The party has made a big change in the Badayun seat. Earlier, Dharmendra Yadav was made the candidate from this seat, but now Shivpal Yadav has been given the ticket. Currently, this list has Ikra Hasan from Kairana, Shivpal Singh Yadav from Badayun, Praveen Singh Aron from Bareilly seat, Ajendra Singh Rajput from Hamirpur, and Surendra Singh Patel from Varanasi.

The Samajwadi Party has released three lists of candidates so far, in which it has fielded its candidates on 32 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats. This list is the third batch of candidates released by the party. Before this, two lists have been released.

Talking about this list, SP has added a new twist by giving Shivpal the ticket from Badayun. In the last election, Dharmendra Yadav was defeated by Sanghamitra Maurya from this seat. Now SP has fielded Shivpal Yadav against her. The party has also given the ticket to Surendra Singh Patel from Varanasi, where the current MP is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will be interesting to see how much competition Surendra Singh Patel can give to the PM.

The Samajwadi Party has released this list at a time when it has given the slogan of PDA (Backward, Dalit, Minority) for the elections. However, it is facing criticism for the announcement of its Rajya Sabha candidates.