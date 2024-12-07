Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2829005https://zeenews.india.com/india/samajwadi-party-exits-mva-over-shiv-sena-ubt-leaders-praise-for-babri-mosque-demolition-2829005.html
NewsIndia
SAMAJWADI PARTY

Samajwadi Party Exits MVA Over Shiv Sena UBT Leader's Praise For Babri Mosque Demolition

SP Maharashtra unit chief, Abu Azmi, pointed to a social media post by Milind Narvekar, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC, which celebrated the 1992 demolition and praised those who carried it out.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2024, 03:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Samajwadi Party Exits MVA Over Shiv Sena UBT Leader's Praise For Babri Mosque Demolition Image: ANI

The Samajwadi Party (SP) announced on Saturday that it would be walking out of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra after a controversial statement and newspaper advertisement from Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's close aide, hailing the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

The decision came after SP Maharashtra unit chief, Abu Azmi, condemned an advertisement published by Shiv Sena (UBT) in a prominent newspaper, which congratulated those responsible for demolishing the Babri Masjid. In addition, Azmi pointed to a social media post by Milind Narvekar, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC, which celebrated the 1992 demolition and praised those who carried it out.

Azmi, visibly angered by the development, stated, "An advertisement was given by Shiv Sena (UBT) in a newspaper congratulating those who demolished the Babri Masjid. His aide (Milind Narvekar) has also posted on X (formerly Twitter), hailing the demolition of the mosque." In response to this, Azmi confirmed that the SP would be leaving the MVA. "I am speaking to (SP president) Akhilesh Yadav about this decision," Azmi added.

The controversy began with Narvekar's post, which included a photo of the Babri Masjid demolition accompanied by a quote from Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, "I am proud of those who did this." Narvekar also posted images of Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, and himself, further fueling the outrage.

Azmi questioned the ideological differences between the MVA and the ruling BJP, stating, "If anyone in the MVA speaks such language, what is the difference between the BJP and them? Why should we stay with them?"

The SP's decision to walk out of the MVA marks a significant shift in Maharashtra's opposition politics, leaving many to wonder about the future dynamics of the alliance.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India Security - Bangladesh Training Rohingya Terrorists?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Is ‘Mohammad’ the Most Popular Name in Britain?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP vs AAP Over Fake Voters in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Muslims ‘banned’ in this Hindu colony of UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Bangladesh burning Indian goods?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is UP on high alert for December 6?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bangladesh Preparing for War Amid Attacks on Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Pakistan Behind Sambhal Riots?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Caste Debate on Lord Krishna in Mathura?
DNA Video
DNA: Winter Session - Opposition Divided Again!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK