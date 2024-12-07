The Samajwadi Party (SP) announced on Saturday that it would be walking out of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra after a controversial statement and newspaper advertisement from Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's close aide, hailing the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

The decision came after SP Maharashtra unit chief, Abu Azmi, condemned an advertisement published by Shiv Sena (UBT) in a prominent newspaper, which congratulated those responsible for demolishing the Babri Masjid. In addition, Azmi pointed to a social media post by Milind Narvekar, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC, which celebrated the 1992 demolition and praised those who carried it out.

Azmi, visibly angered by the development, stated, "An advertisement was given by Shiv Sena (UBT) in a newspaper congratulating those who demolished the Babri Masjid. His aide (Milind Narvekar) has also posted on X (formerly Twitter), hailing the demolition of the mosque." In response to this, Azmi confirmed that the SP would be leaving the MVA. "I am speaking to (SP president) Akhilesh Yadav about this decision," Azmi added.

The controversy began with Narvekar's post, which included a photo of the Babri Masjid demolition accompanied by a quote from Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, "I am proud of those who did this." Narvekar also posted images of Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, and himself, further fueling the outrage.

Azmi questioned the ideological differences between the MVA and the ruling BJP, stating, "If anyone in the MVA speaks such language, what is the difference between the BJP and them? Why should we stay with them?"

The SP's decision to walk out of the MVA marks a significant shift in Maharashtra's opposition politics, leaving many to wonder about the future dynamics of the alliance.