Samajwadi Party Expels MLA Pooja Pal After She Heaped Praise On CM Yogi In UP Assembly

Samajwadi Party expelled MLA Pooja Pal for "anti-party activities" and indiscipline after she praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for zero-tolerance policy against crime that improved law and order in the state.

The former SP MLA's husband Raju Pal was shot dead by Atiq Ahmed and his associate. Addressing during the 24-hour marathon discussion on 'Vision Document 2047' in the UP Assembly, she said that the UP CM gave her justice by bringing in policies like zero tolerance that led to the killing of criminals like Atiq Ahmed.

Uttar Pradesh | Samajwadi Party expels its MLA Pooja Pal for anti-party activities and indiscipline.

"Everyone knows who murdered my husband (Raju Pal). I want to thank the Chief Minister for bringing me justice and hearing me when nobody else did. The CM gave justice to many other women like me in Prayagraj by bringing in policies like zero tolerance that led to the killing of criminals like Atiq Ahmed. Today, the entire state looks at the CM with trust," she said.

"The Chief Minister has buried my husband's murderer Atiq Ahmed. I raised my voice when I saw that no one wanted to fight against criminals like Atiq Ahmed. When I started getting exhausted with this fight, CM Yogi Adityanath gave me justice," she added.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP | Addressing during the 24-hour marathon discussion on 'Vision Document 2047' in the UP Assembly, Samajwadi Party MLA Pooja Pal says, "... Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave justice to many women like me by bringing in policies such as zero tolerance that… pic.twitter.com/fN0Agp2nka — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2025

Raju Pal Murder Case

BSP MLA Raju Pal was shot dead in Prayagraj in 2005, days after his wedding with Pooja Pal. In February 2023, Umesh Pal, a key witness to the murder, was shot dead in Prayagraj's Sulem Saray area.

Several rounds were fired, and bombs were hurled at Umesh and his gunners. Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were the prime accused and were arrested by the police.

On April 15, 2023, they were shot dead by men posing as press persons on the night of April 15 while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj.

