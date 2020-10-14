Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav tests COVID-19 positive

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and founder of the Samajwadi Party Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19, his party said on Wednesday.

"Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav is under the supervision of doctors after he tested positive for coronavirus. He has shown no corona symptom for now," the Samajwadi Party tweeted.

समाजवादी पार्टी संस्थापक आदरणीय नेताजी श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की कोरोना टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के उपरांत चिकित्सकों की देख रेख जारी है। फिलहाल उनमें कोरोना के एक भी लक्षण नहीं हैं। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 14, 2020

According to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, his father Mulayam Singh was admitted on Wednesday to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon for treatment.

"The health of Honorable Netaji is stable. Today, on being corona positive, he was admitted for recovery in Medanta, Gurgaon. We are in constant contact with senior doctors and will keep informing from time to time," tweeted Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

His wife Sadhana Gupta also tested positive for COVID-19.

माननीय नेताजी का स्वास्थ्य स्थिर है. आज कोरोना पॉज़िटिव होने पर गुड़गाँव के मेदांता में उन्हें स्वास्थ्य-लाभ के लिए भर्ती कराया था. हम वरिष्ठ डॉक्टरों के निरंतर संपर्क में हैं और समय-समय पर सूचित करते रहेंगे. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 14, 2020

Mulayam Singh had attended the Monsoon Session of Parliament which concluded on September 23. The senior leader was helped inside the Parliament on a wheelchair on the first day of the session on September 14. He is currently a Lok Sabha MP from UP's Mainpuri seat.

On October 6, Aparna Bisht Yadav, wife of Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son Prateek Yadav, took to social media and had announced that the party mentor is perfectly healthy and is doing fine.

"By the grace of God, father and our beloved Netaji is healthy," Aparna wrote in a tweet in Hindi, a day after the demise of veteran Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, a namesake of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.