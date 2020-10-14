हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mulayam Singh Yadav

Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav tests COVID-19 positive

"Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav is under the supervision of doctors after he tested positive for coronavirus," the Samajwadi Party tweeted. 

Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav tests COVID-19 positive

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and founder of the Samajwadi Party Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19, his party said on Wednesday.

"Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav is under the supervision of doctors after he tested positive for coronavirus. He has shown no corona symptom for now," the Samajwadi Party tweeted. 

According to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, his father Mulayam Singh was admitted on Wednesday to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon for treatment.

"The health of Honorable Netaji is stable. Today, on being corona positive, he was admitted for recovery in Medanta, Gurgaon. We are in constant contact with senior doctors and will keep informing from time to time," tweeted Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

His wife Sadhana Gupta also tested positive for COVID-19.

Mulayam Singh had attended the Monsoon Session of Parliament which concluded on September 23. The senior leader was helped inside the Parliament on a wheelchair on the first day of the session on September 14. He is currently a Lok Sabha MP from UP's Mainpuri seat.

On October 6, Aparna Bisht Yadav, wife of Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son Prateek Yadav, took to social media and had announced that the party mentor is perfectly healthy and is doing fine.

"By the grace of God, father and our beloved Netaji is healthy," Aparna wrote in a tweet in Hindi, a day after the demise of veteran Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, a namesake of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. 

