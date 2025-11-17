Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan And His Son Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison In Fake Pan Cards Case

The MP/MLA court in Rampur sentenced Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan and his son, Abdullah Azam have each been sentenced to seven years in prison, reportedly in the dual fake pan card case.

Advocate Sandip Saxena told ANI that in the case involving two PAN cards, the SP leader has been sentenced.

"...This was a case involving two fake PAN cards of Abdullah Azam Khan...The court has sentenced Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son, Abdullah Azam Khan to seven years in prison," the advocate said.

According to several reports, the case was registered in 2019 by BJP leader Akash Saxena, who alleged that Abdullah Azam had two PAN cards with different dates of birth (DoBs).

Rampur Inflammatory Speech Case

This decision of the court comes just days after the Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan received major relief after a Rampur court acquitted him in the 2019 inflammatory speech case, citing lack of evidence and directing action against the investigating officer.

According to IANS, the speech case, filed by then SDM (Sadar) P.P. Tiwari during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, accused Khan of delivering a provocative speech during an election rally at Khatanagariya village under the Milak police station area.

He had allegedly made remarks against then District Magistrate Anjaneya Kumar Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Congress candidate Sanjay Kapoor, and was accused of calling the Election Commission “corrupt.”

After hearing final arguments from both sides last week, the MP-MLA Magistrate Court ruled that the prosecution failed to establish its case and that the lower court had delivered its earlier verdict “without properly understanding the context of the statement or examining the evidence.”

In October 2022, a lower court had convicted Khan in the same case, sentencing him to three years in jail and leading to his disqualification from the Assembly. A by-election was subsequently held for the Rampur Sadar seat, which was won by the BJP’s Akash Saxena. Khan had appealed the conviction, and his acquittal on Tuesday effectively overturns the earlier judgment.

However, IANS had further reported that despite the previous acquittal, Azam Khan remained ineligible to contest elections for now, as several other cases against him are still pending in various courts.

(with agencies' inputs)