'Samay Simit Hai, Lakshya Bade Hai': Did PM Modi Just Drop A Big Hint On Situation With Pakistan?

Almost a week after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made another veiled remark which could be an indication of India's retaliatory action against Pakistan. Addressing the YUGM Conclave held in New Delhi, PM Modi said that India has a lot to achieve but time is limited. Prime Minister Modi also applauded the nation's youth, calling them ready and disruptive, and further stated that the country's youth were establishing milestones in research and driving breakthrough innovations.

'Samay Simit Hai, Lakshya Bade Hai (Time is limited, goal is big)," said PM Modi in his own style and as soon as the attendees started clapping, the PM said that he was not talking about the current situation. This comes days after PM Modi warned Pakistan from Bihar saying that India will hunt down terrorists and their masters to the end of the earth. "Therefore, it's important that the journey from prototype idea to the product is completed at the earliest," said PM Modi.

PM Modi's statement comes amid Pakistani Defence Minister Khwaja Asif's remark that a military retaliation is likely from India. Asif told Reuters that Pakistani Army has briefed the government about possible attack from India. "We have reinforced our forces because it is something which is imminent now. So in that situation, some strategic decisions have to be taken, so those decisions have been taken," he said.

The Pahalgam terror attack took place on April 22 where 5-6 terrorists killed 26 people, mainly tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Baisaran, known as mini-Switzerland. Since then, there have been tensions at the borders between India and Pakistan.