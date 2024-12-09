Sambhal Court Commissioner: Mosque Survey Report Ready, Need 15 More Days Due To Ill Health

Sambhal: The survey report of the Shahi Jama Masjid at Sambhal expected on Monday, was not presented by the advocate commissioner entrusted with it, after he sought an extension of 15 days citing ill health.

The civil court (senior division) is expected to take a decision on the extension plea at around 4 pm, advocate commissioner Ramesh Singh Raghav told reporters.

"Today I have moved the adjudication application in the court. The final report of the survey is ready and is in the final stage. This report will be presented in a sealed envelope but due to health issues, I have asked for 15 days time from the court," Raghav told reporters.

"I had fever for three-four days. I have not been able to analyse the report yet. The other party will file its objection. After hearing the objection, the court will give its decision at around 4 pm," he added.

On November 19, the local court passed an ex-parte order for the mosque's survey by an advocate commissioner after taking note of the plea of the Hindu side claiming the mosque was built by Mughal emperor Babur in 1526 after demolishing a temple.

On November 24, during a second round of survey, protesting locals clashed with security personnel, leading to a major violence which led to death of four people and injuries to dozens.

Meanwhile, advocate Zafar Ali, who is representing the Muslim side, said the survey report will be presented in a sealed cover.

"The next proceedings will start after the decision of the high court and the Supreme Court, no action will be taken before that," added Ali.

He was referring to the SC's November 29 order wherein it asked the Sambhal trial court to the halt proceedings in the case over the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid and its survey while directing the UP government to maintain peace and harmony in the violence-hit town.