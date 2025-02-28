The Allahabad High Court ordered the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Friday to clean Sambhal’s Jama Masjid premises. However, the court did not pass an order for the whitewashing of the mosque. This order came in after the Committee of Management, Jama Masjid, filed an application seeking permission to whitewash and clean the mosque ahead of the Ramzan month.

As per PTI, HC directed the ASI on Thursday to carry out an inspection of the mosque and formulate a team of three officials. Further, the court asked for a report by the respective team on the matter by 10 am on Friday.

The team of three officers consisted of Madan Singh Chauhan, Joint Director General; Zulfequar Ali, Director, monument; and Vinod Singh Rawat, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Meerut circle, along with muttawalis (caretakers) of the Sambhal mosque, according to media reports.

Carrying out the order, ASI submitted a report and in it stated that the interior of Jama Masjid has ceramic paint, and determined that there is no need for a whitewash. As per the findings of the report, Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal passed the order.

According to PTI, appearing for the mosque committee, senior advocate S F A Naqvi submitted that the committee only wanted whitewashing and lighting work to be done. So, the court asked the ASI to clean the dust and clear the grass on the premises. Furthermore, Advocate Naqvi assured the court that no hindrance would be caused during cleaning, and the advocate general of the state said that law and order would be maintained.

(with agency inputs)