Sambhal Tragedy: Groom Among 8 Dead In Wedding Party Crash, PM Announces Ex-Gratia

New Delhi: In a devastating road accident early Friday morning, eight members of a family, including a 24-year-old groom, were killed and two others critically injured when an overloaded Bolero SUV crashed into a wall in Jewanai village of Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh.

The wedding party was traveling from Har Govindpur village in Sambhal to the bride’s home in Sirtoul village in Budaun district when the vehicle, reportedly speeding, lost control around 6:30 am and rammed into the boundary wall of Janata Inter College, before overturning.

According to an NDTV report, “The SUV lost control and rammed into the wall of Janata Inter College,” said Anukriti Sharma, Additional Superintendent of Police (South), adding, “Upon receiving information, local police and medical teams launched an immediate rescue operation. Five individuals were brought dead to the Jewanai Community Health Centre.”

While five people died on the spot, three more succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. Two survivors in critical condition have been referred to a higher medical facility in Aligarh.

Victims identified are Suraj (24) – the groom, Asha (26) – groom’s sister-in-law, Aishwarya (2) – Asha’s daughter, Vishnu (6) – son of Manoj, A paternal aunt of the groom, Two unidentified minors

The SUV was carrying 10 people, far exceeding its recommended capacity. Eyewitness footage showed the vehicle mangled and bloodied, with scattered belongings and damage to the school’s wall.

PM Modi Condoles Loss, Announces Ex-Gratia

Reacting to the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief and announced financial assistance for the families affected.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” PM Modi posted on X, adding, “An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will receive ₹50,000.”

The District Administration is conducting a thorough investigation, with over-speeding and overloading considered primary causes. Police have not ruled out mechanical failure, pending forensic inspection.