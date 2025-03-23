Sambhal Violence: Jama Masjid Sadar Chief Zafar Ali Taken Into Custody

In a major development related to the Sambhal violence, the Uttar Pradesh Police has taken Jama Masjid chief and the Shahi Mosque Committee chief Zafar Ali into custody for recording his statements. The police earlier issued a summon to Zafar Ali in connection with the violence that broke in the area a few months ago.

Sambhal's Assistant Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra shared the summon details. The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) had filed a chargesheet of over 4,000 pages in six of the 12 cases in the November 24 Sambhal violence. A clash had erupted in the area during the ASI's survey of the Mughal-era mosque.

The communal clashes led to the deaths of four persons and injuries to several others, including officials and locals. According to the charge sheet, there were 159 total accused in the case. The charge sheet also mentioned that the weapons recovered from the site of violence and other places were manufactured in the United Kingdom, USA, Germany, and Czechoslovakia, thus hinting at a well-planned riots-like situation.

Since last November, there have been no further reports of violence in the area. When talking about the whitewashing on March 16, Zafar Ali stated that they would try to complete the whitewashing task as per the court orders. The Jama Masjid Sadar Chief stated that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has undertaken the work and appointed all labour.

Ali, while speaking to ANI said, "The whitewashing work has begun. Around 9-10 people are working. More people may be put to work if needed. We will try to complete the task as per the court orders. There are 9-10 people assigned by the ASI. Another 10-20 people may be called. The task has been undertaken by the ASI; all the labour has been appointed by them. The work will continue till 5 pm today."