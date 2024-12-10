Advertisement
SAMBHAL VIOLENCE

Sambhal Violence: Rahul Gandhi Meets Families Of Victims In Delhi

AICC general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present during the meeting.

|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2024, 10:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sambhal Violence: Rahul Gandhi Meets Families Of Victims In Delhi Picture Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met families of the victims of violence in Sambhal at his 10 Janpath residence and offered them all possible help, sources said.

AICC general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present during the meeting.

The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier denied permission to both Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi to travel to Sambhal and visit the victims' families.

The Gandhi siblings were on their way to Sambhal on December 4 but were stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police at the Ghazipur border. Rahul Gandhi had termed the action "anti-constitutional".

After being stopped at the Ghazipur border, Rahul Gandhi said he was ready to go to Sambhal alone with the police but was not allowed.

Violence erupted during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal on November 24 as protesters clashed with security personnel. Four people were killed in the violence and many more were injured.

