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  • /Same demand, same target: Why Congress is staying away from CJP’s protest against Gyanesh Kumar

Same demand, same target: Why Congress is staying away from CJP’s protest against Gyanesh Kumar

CJP’s demonstration against the chief election commissioner has received support from other Opposition parties, including the AAP and Left groups.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 12:22 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 12:22 PM IST
Same demand, same target: Why Congress is staying away from CJP’s protest against Gyanesh Kumar
Image Credit: (Photos: ANI)

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