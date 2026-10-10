/Same demand, same target: Why Congress is staying away from CJP’s protest against Gyanesh Kumar

While several other Opposition groups, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Left parties, have backed the CJP's agitation, the Congress is keeping its distance. This decision coincides with the party's ongoing campaign against alleged electoral roll irregularities and its demand for Election Commission (EC) accountability.

Rahul is absent from the national capital because of a previously scheduled visit to Chennai, which Congress leaders say was planned well in advance. There, the Leader of the