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Same experts handling NEET paper setting, translation led to paper leak: CBI

The CBI's chargesheet in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case alleges that assigning paper setters the additional task of translating the final question paper created a security lapse that was exploited to leak exam questions.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 04:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 04:26 PM IST
Same experts handling NEET paper setting, translation led to paper leak: CBI
Image Credit: IANS

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