/Same experts handling NEET paper setting, translation led to paper leak: CBI

According to the chargesheet, three arrested teachers, P V Kulkarni (Chemistry), Manisha Gurunath Mandare (Physics), and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar (Biology)—were members of the NTA's paper-setting panel. The investigation alleges that because these teachers were involved in both preparing the question paper and translating it into Marathi, they had prolonged access to the final version of the examination paper. During this period, they allegedly memorised the questions and later shared them with selected students associated with their coaching institutes.