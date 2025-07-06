Same-Gender Teen Romance Ends In Poison Murder Mystery In Mumbai, Investigation Underway

New Delhi: A 19-year-old man has been arrested in Mumbai following the alleged murder of his 16-year-old former partner, in a case that has sent shockwaves through the city. Police say the incident stems from a same-sex teenage relationship that ended in tragedy, with the younger teen reportedly poisoned after consuming a cold drink laced with a harmful substance.

According to an NDTV report, the victim’s father filed a police complaint stating that his son left home for a walk on June 29 and did not return. After a night of searching, a friend revealed that the boy had been seen at the residence of the 19-year-old accused. The family rushed to the accused’s home, where they found the minor lying unresponsive in bed, with the accused sitting beside him.

When efforts to wake the boy failed, a doctor was called in and declared him dead. The family then approached local authorities, leading to a formal investigation.

According to investigators, the accused had allegedly offered a cold drink to the victim, after which the teenager began vomiting and died shortly after. The exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed, pending the results of a forensic examination, NDTV reported.

Preliminary findings suggest a motive linked to emotional distress. Police sources claim that the two had previously traveled to Nagpur together without the knowledge or consent of the victim’s parents. Upon return, the parents intervened and warned their son to end all contact with the accused. Following this, the victim reportedly cut off communication.

Investigators now believe the accused, upset over the breakup and emotional rejection, may have planned the murder. He is suspected of luring the minor to his home under the pretext of reconciliation and then administering the poisoned drink.

The accused has been arrested and remains in police custody. Authorities are awaiting the forensic report to establish the exact sequence of events and determine the next legal steps.