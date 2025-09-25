Advertisement
Samir Modi, Lalit Modi’s Brother, Granted Bail By Delhi Court In Rape Case

Sep 25, 2025, 02:35 PM IST
Image (IANS)

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to businessman Samir Modi, brother of former IPL chief Lalit Modi, in an alleged rape case. The Saket Court allowed Modi to be released on a bail bond of Rs 5 lakh, ensuring his presence in future trial proceedings.

On Tuesday, the court had reserved its decision on the bail plea after hearing arguments from both the complainant’s side and the defence. The Delhi Police had opposed the bail application, arguing that the accused is influential and may pose a flight risk.

Samir Modi was arrested last week at Delhi's IGI Airport following a Look-Out Circular (LOC) issued against him.

He was taken into custody after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed at the New Friends Colony Police Station by a woman alleging a long-term relationship with Modi since 2019 and making accusations of sexual assault.

Modi’s legal team has consistently denied the allegations, terming them “false and concocted” and aimed at extortion. In a press statement, his lawyers highlighted complaints filed by Modi himself in August, accusing the same woman of demanding Rs 50 crore in blackmail, and questioned the credibility of her claims.

They further questioned the credibility of the complaint, saying: “A detailed perusal of the alleged complaint will immediately show these claims of extremely serious and grave offences to be wild and scurrilous stories. Accusations refer to events alleged to have begun four years ago and continued thereafter, which in itself speaks volumes about the nature and origin of this complaint and the complainant’s motives.”

The statement added that Samir Modi, who is involved in several business-related litigations, “has full faith in the judiciary of our country and agencies who will not only investigate but immediately bring closure to this matter.”

The Saket Court had earlier ordered in-camera hearings after the complainant’s lawyer urged for a closed-door hearing, stressing the sensitive nature of the case.

