'Samosa Spat Sparks Family Fight', Angry Wife Thrashes Husband For Missing Snack | Watch Video

A family from Uttar Pradesh has grabbed attention after a video of them went viral online. The strange incident took place in the Puranpur area of Pilibhit, when a married woman named Sangeeta expressed her craving for a samosa. But the question is how far can a simple wish for this crispy snack really go?

What began as a small issue between the couple soon turned serious. On August 30, Sangeeta’s husband Shivam returned home without the samosa, which led to a heated argument. When the fight didn’t stop, Sangeeta called her parents, Usha and Ramladate, to her house. Instead of calming things down, Sangeeta and her parents allegedly abused and beat both Shivam and his father, Vijay Kumar.

According to the victim’s father, he and his son were beaten up.

The dispute grew so serious that Vijay Kumar, a resident of Anandpur village in Bhagwantapur, Pilibhit, took the issue to the Panchayat the next day. On August 31, a meeting was held under the supervision of former village head Awadhesh Sharma to discuss the matter and find a solution. At first, it looked like things would be settled, but the situation soon changed and no resolution was reached.

Later, the daughter-in-law, along with her mother, father, and maternal uncle Ramtotar, attacked Shivam again. When Vijay tried to protect his son, both he and Shivam were brutally beaten.

Finally, Vijay filed a complaint with the police and asked for action. In the FIR, he stated that he had married his son to Sangeeta on May 22 under the Sehramau North Police Station area. On August 30, Sangeeta asked her husband Shivam to bring samosas. When Shivam forgot, she got angry, refused to eat dinner, and the argument turned heated. The case is under investigation, and the injured have been admitted to the hospital.

