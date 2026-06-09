'Mandatory to provide details of students enrolled': Bihar govt announces stricter norms for coaching institutes

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has issued strict instructions for coaching centers operating in the state. These instructions follow a recent dispute between two coaching centers in Patna. The dispute caused considerable uproar in the city, after which a police team is currently investigating the matter.

Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary issued important instructions for coaching centers on the social media platform X. In his post on X, he wrote, "Giving the highest priority to the interests of students in the state, the following important instructions have been issued to the Education Department regarding the operation of coaching centers." The important instructions issued by Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary are as follows:

It will be mandatory for all coaching institutes to provide details of the students studying there to the concerned district administration.

No coaching institutes should operate during the designated teaching hours for schools and colleges. This arrangement will not apply to students who have completed their regular school/college education. The Education Department has been directed to develop regulations in this regard.

It is our commitment to ensure discipline, transparency and quality education in the education system.

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राज्य में विद्यार्थियों के हितों को सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता देते हुए कोचिंग संचालन को लेकर शिक्षा विभाग को निम्न महत्वपूर्ण निर्देश दिये गये हैं।



• सभी कोचिंग संस्थानों को अपने यहां अध्ययनरत विद्यार्थियों का विवरण संबंधित जिला प्रशासन को उपलब्ध कराना अनिवार्य होगा।



• स्कूलों एवं… — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) June 9, 2026

Dispute between coaching centres

Recently, there has been a fierce dispute between coaching centres in Patna for the past few days. The tearing of banners is believed to be the reason behind this entire dispute. Currently, the police team is investigating the entire matter. Roshan Anand has been arrested in this case. Furthermore, the police have intensified efforts to arrest Khan Sir. In this case, a Patna court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of Faisal Khan, alias 'Khan Sir', who runs Khan Global Studies, until further orders.

Faisal Khan, alias 'Khan Sir', is named in an FIR related to a shooting incident a week ago in which his security personnel are accused of firing. The incident occurred when some anti-social elements allegedly vandalized Khan's coaching institute.

"The court has stayed his arrest until further orders and directed him to present the case diary and background information at the next hearing," Khan Sir's lawyer, Arvind Kumar Maurya, told reporters in Patna.