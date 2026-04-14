Samrat Choudhary's gambit: Chasing the ghost of 1957 and the boldest leadership shift in Bihar's recent history

Samrat Choudhary is on the verge of breaking the curse that has prevented a deputy chief minister from becoming chief minister for 67 years. Ever since the only deputy chief minister to become chief minister, Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur, no other deputy chief minister has been able to ascend to the chief minister's office. However, all indications are that he will be able to do so.

BJP leaders have begun to meet at Samrat Choudhary's house to discuss leadership changes in the party, and he is the leading candidate to become chief minister. If he becomes chief minister, it will be a landmark event for the BJP and for the state of Bihar.

Samrat Choudhary, son of senior political leader Shakuni Choudhary, is someone who has a history of defying the odds.

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He has been in politics since 1990, serving first as an assistant minister in Rabri Devi's cabinet. Now he is well on his way to becoming chief minister.

Legislative profession: He served as an MLA for the Parbatta constituency in 2000 and 2010 and also held ministerial roles in 2014.

The BJP ascension: His career took a steep direction after his induction into the BJP in 2018, culminating with him being appointed as its state president before moving on to being appointed as deputy CM and the face of the BJP in Bihar.

A track record of the ‘Deputy CM jinx’

Historically, the position of Deputy CM in Bihar has had a glass ceiling. In 1957, Sri Krishna Singh appointed Anugrah Narayan Sinha as deputy CM as the first attempt to maintain power balance; only ten individuals have held the position since that time.

Only exception: The only Deputy CM that has broken through to the position of CM is Karpoori Thakur.

The Nitish era of deputy CMs: Through his multiple tenures as CM, Nitish Kumar has appointed a record number of seven deputy CMs; notably, there have been Sushil Kumar Modi, Tejashwi Yadav, Tarkishore Prasad, and Renu Devi — none of whom have progressed to the CM position.

Why is the CM's position so difficult to attain?

Experts and political analysts state that historically, the role of the Deputy CM in Bihar has been used for balancing the ethnic landscape and managing coalition politics rather than being developed as candidates for future CMs. The CM has traditionally had all the power.

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