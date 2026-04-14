Samrat Choudhary: How Lalu’s loyalist rose to become Modi-Shah’s most trusted leader

A major political shift is unfolding in Bihar today (Tuesday, April 14). With this, the era of Nitish Kumar is coming to an end, marking the beginning of a new phase. The process of forming a new government will begin as soon as Nitish Kumar resigns from the post of Chief Minister.

The government will now be formed under the leadership of the BJP, and Samrat Choudhary is set to become as the next Chief Minister of Bihar. Choudhary on Tuesday unanimously elected as a leader of the BJP legislature party.

Samrat Choudhary’s journey to this point has been quite interesting. Before joining the BJP, he was once a member of RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s camp. His father, Shakuni Choudhary, was also not associated with the BJP and was instead a part of the Samata Party. Despite this background, Samrat is now considered one of the most trusted leaders of PM Modi and Amit Shah.

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How did he become a trusted figure of Modi and Shah?

When Nitish Kumar broke away from the NDA and joined hands with the RJD, the BJP appointed Samrat Choudhary as the state president and entrusted him with the responsibility of bringing the party back to power. At that time, Samrat Choudhary took a vow to keep wearing a muretha (turban) until Nitish Kumar was removed from the Chief Minister’s post.

This pledge became widely discussed in Bihar’s political circles. For several months, he was seen wearing the turban at every public event and gathering. Senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui even took a dig at him, saying that Samrat Choudhary was once part of their party and had made several public statements about his turban. He remarked that now that Nitish Kumar had returned, he was unsure whether Choudhary had removed it or not.

When Nitish Kumar eventually rejoined the NDA, Samrat Choudhary was appointed Deputy Chief Minister. A few days later, after visiting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he removed his muretha. From that point onward, the trust of Modi and Shah in him is said to have grown stronger.

Journey in the BJP so far

Samrat Choudhary, who comes from the OBC community, belongs to the Kushwaha (Koiri) caste group.

He joined the BJP in 2017, the same year Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke ties with the Mahagathbandhan and joined the NDA.

At that time, Samrat Choudhary was appointed as the Panchayati Raj Minister. Within just nine years, he has risen in a cadre-based party like the BJP to reach the position of Chief Minister.

In August 2022, when Nitish Kumar once again left the NDA, the BJP entrusted Samrat Choudhary with the responsibility of state president, a role he carried out effectively.

Samrat Choudhary’s rise in BJP similar to Himanta

Samrat Choudhary’s political journey strikingly resembles Himanta Biswa Sarma’s. Both were outsiders who joined the BJP later and became trusted confidants of Modi and Shah.

Himanta, a senior Congress minister in Assam for over two decades, quit in 2015 due to internal rivalries and joined the BJP. He played a key role in the party’s 2016 Assam victory and became Chief Minister in 2021.

Similarly, Samrat Choudhary began with the RJD in the 1990s, served as a minister under Rabri Devi, briefly joined JD(U), and in 2014 engineered a split by taking 13 RJD MLAs with him before crossing over to the BJP around 2017. Within years he rose to Bihar BJP vice-president (2018), state president (2023), and Deputy Chief Minister in January 2024, positioning him as the party’s key OBC face in the state.

Despite not being from the Sangh Parivar, preferred by the RSS

Samrat Choudhary is among those BJP leaders who do not come from an RSS background. His father, Shakuni Choudhary, was one of the founding members of the Samata Party and was considered a close associate of both Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav during his time.

Samrat Choudhary entered active politics in 1990 and was jailed for 89 days in 1995, a fact mentioned on the Bihar Legislative Council’s website.

During Jitan Ram Manjhi’s tenure as Chief Minister, when his differences with Nitish Kumar surfaced, Samrat Choudhary supported Manjhi along with some RJD MLAs.

Samrat Choudhary belongs to the Kushwaha community, which, according to the 2023 caste census in Bihar, constitutes about 4.2 percent of the state’s population.