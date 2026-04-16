Samrat Choudhary in action mode, holds series of high-level meetings at Secretariat

A day after taking charge as Bihar's new Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary moved swiftly into governance mode on Thursday, holding a series of high-level meetings at the state Secretariat.

After his swearing-in as Bihar’s 24th Chief Minister -- and the first from the BJP -- Samrat Choudhary wasted no time in setting the administrative tone of the new government.

On Thursday morning, CM Samrat Choudhary reached the Secretariat early and convened a crucial meeting with Principal Secretaries of all departments. Key administrative directions are expected to emerge from this meeting, signaling the government’s priorities in the coming days.

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Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary formally assumed charge at the Water Resources Department located at Irrigation Bhawan. He reviewed departmental functioning and took detailed briefings from officials.

Meanwhile, another Deputy Chief Minister, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, is also expected to take charge of his responsibilities soon. Senior leaders from both the BJP and Janata Dal (United), including Vijay Kumar Sinha, had met the Chief Minister on Wednesday evening.

The new government, sworn in on Wednesday, is currently functioning with a limited cabinet. Alongside CM Samrat Choudhary, both Deputy CMs -- Vijay Chaudhary and Bijendra Yadav -- are managing the administration.

CM Samrat Choudhary is holding 29 departments, including the Home Ministry, while Vijay Kumar Chaudhary is holding 10 departments, and Bijendra Prasad Yadav is in charge of 8 departments.

A full cabinet expansion is expected soon, after which portfolios will be redistributed among ministers.

The Chief Minister’s immediate engagement with top officials and early-morning review meetings indicate a strong governance push right from the outset. The administration is expected to move quickly on key policy and development decisions.

With the transition from Nitish Kumar to Samrat Choudhary, Bihar has entered a new political phase. The coming days will be crucial in shaping the direction and priorities of the new government.