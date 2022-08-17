SAMS Odisha +2 admission merit list 2022 RELEASED at samsodisha.gov.in- Direct link to download here
SAMS Odisha +2 admission merit list 2022 released today at 3 PM on samsodisha.gov.in, scroll down for the direct link.
Trending Photos
SAMS Odisha Merit List 2022: Department of School and Mass Education, Odisha released the Student Academic Management System, SAMS Odisha +2 admission merit list today, August 17, 2022. The Odisha +2 merit list reeleased at 3 PM. On the official website, samsodisha.gov.in, registered students can access the SAMS Odisha +2 first merit list. The admissions-related procedures for the SAMS Odisha +2 selection list will take place between August 19 and August 25, 2022.
Check live and latest updates on NEET UG 2022
Higher Secondary Schools may update their admission data and report errors in the e-Space through August 26, 2022 upto 6 pm. ALSO READ: CSIR UGC NET 2022 registration ends TODAY
SAMS Odisha +2 merit list 2022: Here’s how to download
- Visit the official website, samsodisha.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the SAMS Odisha +2 merit list 2022’ link.
- Enter the required credentials as asked.
- The online SAMS first admission list 2022 will get displayed on the screen
- Take a printout and save it for future reference.
The 2022 Odisha arts results were announced on August 8th. 82.80% of the class was deemed to have passed. On July 27, 2022, the CHSE Class 12 results for the science and commerce stream were released.
Live Tv
More Stories