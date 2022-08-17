NewsIndia
SAMS ODISHA +2 MERIT LIST 2022

SAMS Odisha +2 admission merit list 2022 RELEASED at samsodisha.gov.in- Direct link to download here

SAMS Odisha +2 admission merit list 2022 released today at 3 PM on samsodisha.gov.in, scroll down for the direct link.

SAMS Odisha Merit List 2022: Department of School and Mass Education, Odisha released the Student Academic Management System, SAMS Odisha +2 admission merit list today, August 17, 2022. The Odisha +2 merit list reeleased at 3 PM. On the official website, samsodisha.gov.in, registered students can access the SAMS Odisha +2 first merit list. The admissions-related procedures for the SAMS Odisha +2 selection list will take place between August 19 and August 25, 2022.

Higher Secondary Schools may update their admission data and report errors in the e-Space through August 26, 2022 upto 6 pm. ALSO READ: CSIR UGC NET 2022 registration ends TODAY

SAMS Odisha +2 merit list 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website, samsodisha.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the SAMS Odisha +2 merit list 2022’ link.
  • Enter the required credentials as asked.
  • The online SAMS first admission list 2022 will get displayed on the screen
  • Take a printout and save it for future reference.

The 2022 Odisha arts results were announced on August 8th. 82.80% of the class was deemed to have passed. On July 27, 2022, the CHSE Class 12 results for the science and commerce stream were released.

 

