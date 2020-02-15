हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Samsung reveals price for its Galaxy S20 series in India; check details here

​Pre-booked consumers in India will receive their Galaxy S20 beginning March 6, 2020.

Gurugram: Samsung on Saturday announced the recently launched Galaxy S20 series will be available in India at a starting price of Rs 66,999 and consumers can pre-book the device via the company`s official website.

In terms of pricing, the Galaxy S20 smartphone price in India is set at Rs 66,999, while S20+ price is set at Rs 73,999 and the Galaxy S20 Ultra will cost Rs 92,999. 

The South Korean technology behemoth has also announced pre-booking offers on smartphones.

Pre-booked consumers in India will receive their Galaxy S20 beginning March 6, 2020.

Customers pre-booking the Galaxy S20 will be able to purchase the new Galaxy Buds+ for Rs 2,999. For Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra pre-booking, customers will get to buy the Galaxy Buds+ at just Rs 1,999. 

Samsung is also offering Samsung Care+ at Rs 1,999 on pre-booking any of the three smartphones.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy S20 comes in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink colours; Galaxy S20+ comes in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black, and Galaxy S20 Ultra comes in Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black colours.

The Galaxy S20 series comes with a 25W fast charger (S20 Ultra supports 45W superfast charging). S20 houses 4000mAh battery, S20+ has 4,500mAh battery while Ultra has a huge 5,000mAh battery.

The entire series is equipped with massive storage as standard - S20 in 128GB variant LTE version with 8GB variant while S20+ and S20 Ultra in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB variants.

S20 and S20+ have a triple camera system at the rear with the main 64MP camera and a 10MP selfie shooter while S20 Ultra has a main 108MP camera and 40MP front camera.

The S20 Ultra takes things a step further with the option to shift dynamically between a high-resolution 108MP mode and a 12MP mode, thanks to "nona-binning" technology which combines nine pixels into one at the sensor level.

