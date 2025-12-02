Sanchar Saathi App Guide 2025: How To Download, Register, And Use KYM To Block Stolen Phones

In response to rising concerns on mobile fraud, unauthorized connections, and smartphone thefts, the Indian government has made its mobile-security application widely available. Although the application became available to everyone since January 2025, after a recent government order, this app has started to come installed in every new phone sold in India.

Sanchar Saathi is a potent tool meant for safeguarding users in verifying the genuineness of handsets, reporting suspicious activity, and blocking lost devices.

Where To Get Sanchar Saathi

The availability of the application has been smoothed out for everyone:

App Stores: It is available on the Google Play Store for Android and the Apple App Store for iOS.

Pre-Installation: Various new smartphones sold in India might come installed with the Sanchar Saathi, owing to a recent government order.

Download: If it is not pre-installed, one can always open the relevant app store and install "Sanchar Saathi" by searching, just like any other free application.

Step-By-Step Guide: Installation And Registration

Registration, whether by downloading the app or using the pre-installed version, is fast and easy:

Locate the App: If pre-installed, the icon is on your home screen or apps list. If not, then search and install the app from the Play Store or App Store. The icon has been published by the Department of Telecommunications - DoT.

Open and Register: Tap to open the app.

Verification: Register using your active mobile number. The app will send an OTP for verification.

Login: Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the login process.

Once registered, the user can access all key security and identity management features included in the app.

Key Features For Mobile Security

Sanchar Saathi provides several tools essential to securing your phone and telecom identity:

Feature/Functionality

Know Your Mobile ‎ ‎‎‎

KYM lets users input a phone's IMEI number to see if it's genuine, blacklisted, or related to a fraud case.

Check Connections

View the list of all mobile numbers that are currently activated under your name to help spot any unauthorized or fraudulent SIMs.

Block Lost or Stolen Phones: Users can report lost or stolen handsets so that they get blocked on all networks and cannot be misused.

Report Fraud Calls/Messages ("Chakshu") Enables the direct reporting of spam, scam, or suspicious SMS and calls.

Report International Calls: Allows users to mark suspicious overseas calls that are shown to come from Indian mobile numbers.

Why Sanchar Saathi Is Important?

The significance of the application is in the capability to counteract rapidly growing digital and telecommunication fraud:

It counters fraud by directly helping in reducing mobile fraud, the circulation of fake devices, and the activation of illegal connections.

Buyer Confidence: The KYM feature will bring immediate confidence to buyers who purchase pre-owned phones, offering authentication of the handset prior to buying.

Universal Security: With the mandate for preinstallation on all new phones, mobile security is becoming more standardized and available for every user in India.

Sanchar Saathi works as a strong line of defense, ensuring that mobile users in India can easily shield themselves from theft, fraudulent calls, and unauthorized use of their identity in an era of growing cybercrime.

