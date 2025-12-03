'Sanchar Saathi Only Way To Prevent Cyber Fraud': MoS Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar

Sanchar Saathi App: Minister of State (MoS) for Communications, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, on Wednesday said that the Sanchar Saathi application is the only way to counter cyber fraud.

Speaking in reference to Union Communication Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's reply in Parliament, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar stated that the app can be deleted from mobile phones. He added that the government is ready to re-examine the order if required.

The MoS said, “I request anyone who says it is a snooping app to please download it and take a look for yourself. There are only a few ways to prevent cyber fraud. This is, in my view, probably the only way. Whether it must be mandatorily pre-installed or not is a different issue. The government and Minister Scindia have already explained that we will re-examine the order. The goal of the app is to gather information from educated people and use it to help poor people and senior citizens.”

“That is why this has been developed in all vernacular languages. We have worked hard. If you look at the website, almost 20 crore hits have already been recorded on the Sanchar Saathi portal, and 1.4 crore people have downloaded the app. Another important point to note is that Apple and Google have verified this app before allowing it on their app stores. If people don’t want to use it, they can delete it. The idea behind the app is good. I request everyone to download it,” he added.

Earlier today, Jyotiraditya Scindia reiterated that the Sanchar Saathi application can be deleted from mobile phones and will not operate until the user registers on it.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Scindia refuted speculation about snooping after the Centre issued a directive to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app on mobile handsets.

Responding to a question by Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda, the Union Minister said, “I want to present all the facts before the nation. We have one billion mobile users, but there are elements who use it negatively. It is the government’s duty to keep citizens safe. The Sanchar Saathi portal was started in 2023 with this objective, and the app was launched in 2025... The app will not operate automatically until the user registers.”

Scindia also said that the government is ready to amend the order issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) if public feedback demands it.

“I can delete it like any other app, as every citizen has this right in a democracy. We took this step to make the app accessible to all. The success of the app depends on public participation. Based on public feedback, we are ready to revise the order. Snooping is not possible, nor will it be done,” he added.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has mandated that mobile handsets must have the pre-installed Sanchar Saathi application visible and accessible to users at the time of first use or device setup, and its functionalities must not be disabled or restricted, the Ministry of Communications said in a statement on Monday evening.

In contrast, Opposition leaders have raised concerns over the directive, calling it a move that could breach privacy.