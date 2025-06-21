Sand Artist Creates Yoga Sculpture Of PM Modi At Puri Beach To Mark 11th International Day of Yoga

On the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik on Saturday created a remarkable sand sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing Ustrasana (Camel Pose) at Puri Beach.

Below the sculpture, the theme for this year, "Yoga for One Earth, One Health", was written. Pattnaik's sand art highlighted the significance of yoga, promoting awareness about its benefits for mental peace and well-being. His creations are typically accompanied by vibrant colors and intricate designs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took part in the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, where he hailed yoga as a gift "beyond age" that transcends all boundaries and unites humanity in "health and harmony." The event took place against the scenic backdrop of the Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebrations.

The Prime Minister praised the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh government and extended his appreciation to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for hosting the event in Visakhapatnam.

He lauded their leadership as "inspiring" and described the state's initiative to promote yoga as "commendable."

Over three lakh individuals joined him for a mass yoga session in the coastal city, reinforcing this year's message that 'yoga belongs to everyone' and brings the world together. The Prime Minister recalled India's initiative at the United Nations in 2014 to declare June 21 as International Yoga Day, a move that received wide global support in record time.

BJP national president JP Nadda also took part in the International Day of Yoga celebrations in New Delhi. He spoke about the deeper meaning of yoga and how it has gone far beyond just being a form of physical exercise.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed yoga at the Kishan Mela Ground in Pusa, New Delhi, joining thousands of participants across the country in marking the occasion. The 11th International Day of Yoga saw widespread participation across states.

The Indian Army personnel celebrated International Yoga Day across the Himalayas, turning the harshest terrains into sanctuaries of mindfulness and wellness.

"Interational Yoga Day : Shahi Kangri Amidst the icy expanse of Shahi Kangri Lake at 20,000 feet, Indian Army marked the International Yoga Day 2025 with unwavering resolve and inner still. In a place where every breath is a challenge, soldiers embraced the timeless discipline of yoga -- a source of strength, clarity, and resilience enhancing mental focus, emotional balance and physical endurance even in the harshest of conditions." posted Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army on X.

Furthermore, India's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami, led the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations at The Strand in London on Saturday, drawing vibrant participation from the Indian diaspora, yoga enthusiasts, and friends of India.