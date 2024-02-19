Sandeshkhali Violence: NCW Chairperson To Meet Bengal DGP, Governor

In response to recent reports of violence and atrocities against women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma will be visiting the area today. Speaking to the media, Sharma said that she wants to meet the victims and assure her support to them. "Very disturbing news has come from Sandeshkhali...I am going there, and I want them (women) to get justice...I will meet the DG and the local police...I want to meet the women and assure them of my support...I will also be meeting the governor," said Sharma.

Sexual Assault Allegations Against TMC Leader

The NCW Chairperson's visit comes at a time when a series of allegations of sexual assault has been filed against several local TMC leaders. The opposition BJP and Congress have been raising the issues alleging inaction by the Bengal government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. For nearly a month, Sandeshkhali, a West Bengal village, has been engulfed in a political controversy arising from multiple women accusing a local Trinamool Congress official of sexual harassment.

BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee

Amit Malaviya, in charge of the BJP's National Information & Technology Department, took to social media (X) to criticise Chief Minister Banerjee. Referring to Sandeshkhali as Banerjee's abiding legacy, he wrote, “She used the floor of the West Bengal Assembly to lie and defend a criminal, a rapist like Shahjahan Sheikh, it will go down in the history of Bengal, as the biggest blot. She has not just defiled the institution of Vidhan Sabha but also demeaned the women of Bengal.”



The leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari raised concerns about the misuse of prohibitory orders under Section 144 by the state police on the direction of CM Banerjee. The BJP leader wrote on X, “The execution of the order, which is supposed to be a precautionary measure, is being selectively imposed. When the TMC Minister and his entourage visit Sandeshkhali, the Section 144 imposed there suddenly vanishes in thin air.”

Adhikari asserted the need for fair application of the law and expressed dissatisfaction with the current situation. “When the Leader of the Opposition visits with three other MLAs, fully complying with the order, then we are not allowed to step into Sandeshkhali,” he added.

Hearing In Supreme Court

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has agreed to take up the plea demanding a court-monitored CBI or Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe in the Sandeshkhali incident. A plea was filed in the SC by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava and a bench consisting of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Augustine George Masih will hear the PIL today. The Supreme Court, on February 16, granted permission to hear the plea following an urgent listing request made by Advocate Srivastava.