Sandeshkhali shock: STF recovers firearms hidden in pond linked to TMC leader

The West Bengal Police Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday recovered a large cache of firearms and cartridges from a pond allegedly linked to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former regional president Robin Das in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas district. The recovery was made during a search operation conducted on the basis of a tip-off from a confidential source.

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STF recovers weapons from property linked to TMC leader

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According to police, the pond is located on property associated with Robin Das. However, both Das and his brother, Gopal Das, are believed to have fled the area before the STF team arrived. Authorities have since launched a manhunt to trace and arrest the two brothers.

Robin Das and Gopal Das are said to be close associates of arrested Trinamool strongman Sheikh Shahjahan. STF personnel also searched their residence and adjoining areas. During the operation, a large quantity of weapons was recovered. According to reports, investigators suspect that the weapons were stored to create unrest in the area, IANS reported.

News of the recovery quickly spread across Sandeshkhali, triggering a commotion in the locality. A large number of residents gathered near the site as the operation continued.

Meanwhile, extensive search operations are still underway across the area. Central armed police forces, accompanied by STF personnel, are conducting further searches to determine whether more weapons have been hidden in the locality.

The two brothers have long faced allegations of committing atrocities against local residents, including BJP workers.

CM Suvendu Adhikari praises police, targets TMC

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari praised the West Bengal Police for seizing the illegal firearms and ammunition.

He also launched an attack on the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government, alleging that illegal weapons were stockpiled and used to terrorise people during its tenure.

In a post on X, he said, "For years under the previous regime, such illegal weapons were stockpiled and used ruthlessly to terrorize common citizens. This culture of violence claimed the precious lives of numerous opposition party workers, particularly dedicated BJP Karyakartas, who stood up against tyranny. Those dark days are over. Our Government remains unconditionally committed to restoring Law and Order. We will continue to track down, unearth, and recover every single piece of illegal firearm across the length and breadth of West Bengal. Criminal activities and Political Terrorism will be completely wiped out from our State. Peace, safety and Democracy will prevail."

Kudos to the West Bengal Police for a Major Breakthrough. On precise intelligence inputs, the Special Task Force (STF) conducted extensive raids across multiple locations near Sarberia Bazaar in Kumrakhali, Basanti, and Sandeshkhali areas. Forces have successfully seized a… pic.twitter.com/pPZhT4VwQd — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) June 6, 2026

BJP steps up attack on TMC

The BJP also intensified its attack on the Trinamool Congress following the recovery of the weapons.

BJP MLA Sajal Ghosh said, “Earlier, fish used to come out of the pond. If not for the Trinamool, I wouldn’t have known that bullets, bombs and guns could also emerge. They are truly the ninth wonder of the world.”

Continuing his attack, the BJP leader added, "Every day, it is proven that they took the state of West Bengal to the brink of destruction. If the election results had been different and TMC had won, then the firearms would no longer be in the pond. Common people would have been attacked with these weapons. I will appeal to the government so that these Trinamool leaders, once arrested, don't get out of jail even for a day."

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