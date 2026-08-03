/Sangh’s Gen Z pitch: Mohan Bhagwat to interact with youth from across 100 cities in Mumbai on Aug 6

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat is set to interact with representatives of Generation Z and Generation Alpha in Mumbai on August 6, in what is expected to be a significant dialogue with young people as sangh tries to bridge the generational gap.
The interaction will mark the opening ceremony of the 15th Annual Championship Conference of India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (I.I.M.U.N.).
The conference will bring together more than 2,000 high school students aged between 15 and 19 from over 100 cities across India. Held under the theme, “The Role of Youth in Uniting the World, the Indian Way”, the event will provide a platform for young participants to discuss and debate local, national and international issues, according to a press release.
Bhagwat’s address will formally kick off the multi-day conference, which will feature student-led debates and policy discussions.
I.I.M.U.N. founder Rishabh Shah said meaningful leadership also involves listening to young people and understanding their views.
“At this critical juncture in India’s journey, we need this dialogue more than ever before,” he said.
Bhagwat’s proposed interaction with young people comes against the backdrop of recent nationwide protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) over the NEET paper leaks and its demands for reforms in the education sector.
The agitation ended following government assurances and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Following the agitation, Parliament passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.
In a recent address, Bhagwat described Gen Z as inherently good, adaptable and emotional. At the same time, he noted that young people can sometimes react impulsively without first considering issues with a “calm mind”.
He also pointed out that Gen Z is often drawn to causes and trends that appear “visibly authentic”, which can significantly influence their participation in social and political movements.
Bhagwat has also stressed the importance of dialogue within families, saying the “era of obedience” is over. Instead of issuing instructions, he said parents should engage with children through discussion and work towards consensus.
He has also raised concerns over increasing screen addiction and called for greater discipline in the use of mobile phones. According to Bhagwat, parents should lead by example by cutting down on their own social media use rather than relying only on laws or government regulations to address excessive digital engagement.
Bhagwat’s interaction with Gen Z also comes at a time when the role and conduct of young protesters have been the subject of public debate.
Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a video message addressing the “abusive remarks” made against him and his late mother by some young protesters during the NEET paper leak agitation at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.
The Prime Minister appealed for guidance rather than retribution, urging society to move beyond anger and help young people who may have gone astray instead of pursuing legal battles or socially isolating them.
“I want to forgive those who abused me. I request society to accept my decision,” Modi said.
He acknowledged that the language used by the protesters had caused a “cultural shock” but maintained that young people can make mistakes and should be given an opportunity to learn from them.
(with agencies input)
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