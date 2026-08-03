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Sangh’s Gen Z pitch: Mohan Bhagwat to interact with youth from across 100 cities in Mumbai on Aug 6

Recently Mohan Bhagwat described Gen Z as inherently good, adaptable and emotional, noting that young people can sometimes react impulsively. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 08:40 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 08:40 PM IST
Sangh’s Gen Z pitch: Mohan Bhagwat to interact with youth from across 100 cities in Mumbai on Aug 6
Image Credit: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat (IANS)

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