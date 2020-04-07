हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tablighi Jamaat

Sanitisation drive conducted outside Tablighi Jamaat headquareters in Nizamuddin Markaz

The area had witnessed a meeting of the Tablighi Jamaat, the event which emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19.

Sanitisation drive conducted outside Tablighi Jamaat headquareters in Nizamuddin Markaz

New Delhi: The Delhi Fire Service and South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday (April 7) conducted sanitisation drive outside Markaz in Nizamuddin area of the national capital.

The area had witnessed a meeting of the Tablighi Jamaat, the event which emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths.

Out of 525 total COVID-19 cases, 329 people from Tablighi Jamaat have tested positive for coronavirus, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 4,281 after the biggest single-day jump of 704 on Monday.

According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, there are 4,281 cases in the country including 3,851 active cases and 318 cured or discharged and 111 deaths.

Tags:
Tablighi Jamaatnizamuddin markazCoronavirusCOVID-19lockdownDelhi
Next
Story

Delhi High Court rejects interim bail plea of former Ranbaxy Laboratories promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh

Must Watch

PT7M39S

Tablighi Jamaat: How did Maulana Saad spread coronavirus in the nation