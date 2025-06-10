Sanjay Bhandari Case: ED Summons Businessman Robert Vadra For Questioning
Businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, summoned for questioning by ED.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, for questioning in connection with the Sanjay Bhandari case.
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Businessman Robert Vadra for questioning in connection with the Sanjay Bhandari case. pic.twitter.com/sd482enr58— IANS (@ians_india) June 10, 2025
(this is a developing story)
