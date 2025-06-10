Advertisement
Sanjay Bhandari Case: ED Summons Businessman Robert Vadra For Questioning

Businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, summoned for questioning by ED. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2025, 01:05 PM IST
Sanjay Bhandari Case: ED Summons Businessman Robert Vadra For Questioning Photo Credit: IANS

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, for questioning in connection with the Sanjay Bhandari case.

(this is a developing story)

