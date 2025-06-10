Sanjay Bhandari Case: ED Summons Businessman Robert Vadra For Questioning

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, for questioning in connection with the Sanjay Bhandari case.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Businessman Robert Vadra for questioning in connection with the Sanjay Bhandari case. pic.twitter.com/sd482enr58 June 10, 2025

(this is a developing story)