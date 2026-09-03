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  • /Sanjay Jaiswal to head 21-member JPC examining FCRA Amendment Bill 2026

Sanjay Jaiswal to head 21-member JPC examining FCRA Amendment Bill 2026

A total of 21 Lok Sabha members have been nominated to the committee, from both the houses of the Parliament. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 08:59 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 09:10 PM IST
Sanjay Jaiswal to head 21-member JPC examining FCRA Amendment Bill 2026
Image Credit: BJP MP from Bettiah Sanjay Jaiswal will lead the 21-member JPC examining the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026. (IANS)

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