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  • /Sanjay Raut brands Omraje Nimbalkar 'traitor', claims Shinde being used against Fadnavis

Sanjay Raut brands Omraje Nimbalkar 'traitor', claims Shinde being used against Fadnavis

Addressing a press conference, Raut alleged that leaders in Delhi were strengthening Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to undermine the authority of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 01:27 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 01:27 PM IST
Sanjay Raut brands Omraje Nimbalkar 'traitor', claims Shinde being used against Fadnavis
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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