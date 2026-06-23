/Sanjay Raut takes 'Rs 85 crore' swipe at rebel MPs as Shinde celebrates 'Operation Tiger' success

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday stepped up his attack on the six Lok Sabha MPs who recently switched allegiance to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, questioning the circumstances surrounding their defection and taking a veiled dig at the alleged cost of the move.
In a post on X, Raut responded to a social media post about the rebels and wrote: "85 Crores! The price of this Member of Parliament! Loot the public's wealth! Who is paying lakhs of rupees for the charter plane?"
His remarks came a day after six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs formally joined the Shinde-led faction in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The leaders who switched sides are Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar.
Addressing a press conference after inducting the MPs, Shinde declared that the much-discussed "Operation Tiger" had been successfully completed.
"I told you yesterday as well that I do not leave anything half done. Today, everything is before you. Operation Tiger is successful," Shinde said.
He maintained that the induction of the MPs had been carried out in accordance with constitutional and parliamentary procedures and said their decision was driven by development concerns and the interests of their constituencies.
Shinde also assured the newly inducted MPs that they would receive full support from the party leadership.
"When I was Chief Minister, I worked like a party worker, and I continue to do so even today. I want all six MPs to work as common workers as well. We will respect everyone. I assure you that your faith in joining us will be honoured," he said.
He added that ministers would work closely with the MPs to address issues in their constituencies and that he would personally take up matters requiring intervention at the Centre.
The defections have dealt a significant blow to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), which is already grappling with internal challenges.
Reacting to the developments, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray chose not to comment in detail but indicated that the party would soon present its position.
"When I feel the time is right, I will call the media and speak to you. Let them present their position. We will soon put forward our side as well," Thackeray said.
The latest round of defections marks another chapter in the continuing battle between the rival Shiv Sena factions, with both camps now seeking to strengthen their political footing ahead of future electoral contests.
(With ANI inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.