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  • /Sanjay Raut takes 'Rs 85 crore' swipe at rebel MPs as Shinde celebrates 'Operation Tiger' success

Sanjay Raut takes 'Rs 85 crore' swipe at rebel MPs as Shinde celebrates 'Operation Tiger' success

In a post on X, Raut responded to a social media post about the rebels and wrote: "85 Crores! The price of this Member of Parliament! Loot the public's wealth! Who is paying lakhs of rupees for the charter plane?"

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 12:39 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 12:39 PM IST
Sanjay Raut takes 'Rs 85 crore' swipe at rebel MPs as Shinde celebrates 'Operation Tiger' success
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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